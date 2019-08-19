‘The Morning Show’ Trailer: Jennifer Aniston and Reese Witherspoon Are Doing It Their Way in Apple Series

The series is inspired by CNN senior media correspondent Brian Stelter’s 2013 book “Top of the Morning."

At long last, the first full trailer for Apple TV+’s “The Morning Show” has arrived. The all-star cast includes Reese Witherspoon, Jennifer Aniston, Steve Carell, Billy Crudup, Mark Duplass, Gugu Mbatha-Raw, and Bel Powley. The series is inspired by CNN senior media correspondent Brian Stelter’s 2013 book “Top of the Morning,” which explored the morning show rivalry between NBC’s “Today” and ABC’s “Good Morning America.”

Here’s the official synopsis from Apple TV+: “Executive-produced by Jennifer Aniston and Reese Witherspoon, who star alongside Steve Carell, ‘The Morning Show’ explores the high-stakes world of morning news and the lives of the people who help America wake up in the morning. Told through the lens of two complicated women working to navigate the mine field of high-powered jobs while facing crises in both their personal and professional lives, ‘The Morning Show’ explores ego, ambition and the misguided search for power.”

The series is written by Kerry Ehrin of “Bates Motel” and directed by “The Leftovers” and “On the Basis of Sex” helmer Mimi Leder, both of whom also serve as executive producers on the fledgling series. Michael Ellenberg also executive-produces. “The Morning Show” marks the return of both Carell to television, where he established himself with the comedy series “The Office,” and Aniston, made iconic with “Friends.”

The trailer for “The Morning Show” promises juicy, must-see television, with Primetime Emmy winners Aniston and Witherspoon (hot off the recent revival of “Big Little Lies”) verbally duking it out on the eponymous news program. Witherspoon has promised “a high-velocity thrill ride in which we pose questions without easy answers.”

Though Aniston and Witherspoon have proved to be deft comic actresses on the small screen, “The Morning Show” looks to be a vehicle where both the actresses can stretch their dramatic muscles.

This is surely the most high-profile and anticipated series of Apple TV+’s upcoming fall debut, with other shows including the return of the classic “Amazing Stories,” post-apocalyptic drama “See” from Steven Knight (“Peaky Blinders”), Kumail Nanjiani and Emily V. Gordon’s “Little America,” “Little Voice” from J.J. Abrams, psychological thriller “Servant” from producer M. Night Shyamalan, and more.

Watch the first trailer for “The Morning Show” below. The series will debut in the fall.

