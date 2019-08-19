‘The Politician’ Trailer: Ben Platt and Gwyneth Paltrow Fight Deadly Political Animals on Netflix

Ryan Murphy's latest TV creation shows how one high school student's ambitions have bloody consequences.

Political fights are no stranger to the halls of high school, but Ryan Murphy’s new Netflix series is looking to take that escalating conflict a few bloody steps further with his new series “The Politician.”

“Dear Even Hansen” breakout Ben Platt tackles his first major series role as Payton Hobart, a fatally ambitious high school student whose plans to rule the student body are just a stepping stone on the way to ruling the country. Along the way, he works as an ASB fixer of sorts, sniffing out problematic running mates and trying to crush his rivals at every turn.

Along the way, he’ll have to contend not only with students, but the adults in their orbit, namely Rose (Jessica Lange). It appears as if what begins as a simple race to sway the school quickly turns into a literal bloody battle to control hearts and minds. It’s a conflict that may even turn Georgina Hobart (Gwyneth Paltrow) against her own son.

Filling out the rest of the Santa Barbara parade of conniving students and the adults trying to keep some semblance of control is a pretty impressive ensemble. Joining Platt, Paltrow, and Lange are Zoey Deutch, Lucy Boynton, Bob Balaban, David Corenswet, Rahne Jones, Theo Germaine, Benjamin Barrett, and fellow “Dear Evan Hansen” alum Laura Dreyfuss.

“The Politician” is co-created by Murphy, Brad Falchuk, and Ian Brennan. This opening season, which arrives late next month in the immediate Emmys wake, will run for eight episodes. This is the first major Netflix original for Murphy after signing a massive deal with the streaming service early last year.

Watch the trailer for Season 1 (including some incredibly formal teenage attire) below:

“The Politician” premieres September 27 on Netflix.

