‘The Report’ First Trailer: Adam Driver and Annette Bening Expose the CIA in Oscar Hopeful

The political thriller about the U.S. government’s use of torture after 9/11 stars Bening as Senator Dianne Feinstein and Driver as her staffer.

The summer of Adam Driver trailers continues, prepping us for a luxurious fall of hypnotic performances from the Oscar nominee. After he breaks hearts in Noah Baumbach’s “Marriage Story,” Driver will head into another Oscar season with a star-studded political thriller under his belt. Written and directed by “The Informant!” screenwriter Scott Z. Burns and based on real events, “The Report” tells the story of a government report on the CIA’s excessive use of torture in the wake of the September 11 attacks. Amazon Studios will give the movie a mid-November release, strongly positioning it as an awards contender.

Here’s the official synopsis: “Idealistic staffer Daniel J. Jones (Driver) is tasked by his boss Senator Dianne Feinstein (Annette Bening) to lead an investigation of the CIA’s Detention and Interrogation Program, which was created in the aftermath of 9/11. Jones’ relentless pursuit of the truth leads to explosive findings that uncover the lengths to which the nation’s top intelligence agency went to destroy evidence, subvert the law, and hide a brutal secret from the American public.”

In addition to Driver and Bening, “The Report” features a stacked cast that includes Jon Hamm, Michael C. Hall, Douglas Hodge, Fajer Kaisi, Ted Levine, Jennifer Morrison, Tim Blake Nelson, Ben McKenzie, Matthew Rhys, Dominic Fumusa, Corey Stoll, and Maura Tierney.

Steven Soderbergh is a producer on the film, along with Jennifer Fox and Michael Sugar.

Best known as a screenwriter, Burns is a longtime collaborator of Soderbergh’s, having penned the scripts for “Side Effects” (2013), “Contagion” (2011), and “The Informant!” (2009). The duo’s latest collaboration, “The Laundromat” with Meryl Streep, will premiere at this year’s Venice Film Festival. Burns also recently took over screenwriting duties for “No Time to Die,” previously known as Bond 25, on which he collaborated with “Fleabag” creator Phoebe Waller-Bridge.

Driver is ticking all the boxes this year; following “Marriage Story” and “The Report,” he will reprise his role as the nefarious Kylo Ren in J.J. Abrams’ “Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker,” set to hit theaters December 20.

Amazon Studios will release “The Report” in theaters on November 15 and on Prime Video on November 29. Check out the first official trailer below.

Sign Up: Stay on top of the latest breaking film and TV news! Sign up for our Email Newsletters here.