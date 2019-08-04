‘The Rookie’ Star Afton Williamson Leaves Series Amid Sexual Harassment Claims

In an Instagram post early Sunday morning, the actress detailed claims of bullying and harassment as her reasons for leaving the ABC series.

In an Instagram post early Sunday morning, “The Rookie” actress Afton Williamson, who plays Police Officer Talia Bishop on the show, detailed claims of bullying and harassment as her reasons for leaving the ABC series.

“Throughout the filming of the pilot, I experienced Racial Discrimination/Racially Charged inappropriate comments from the hair department and bullying from Executive Producers,” Williamson wrote. “During the Season, it continued along with Sexual Harassment from a recurring guest star and the racist commentary & bullying from the Hair Dept. Head escalated into Sexual Assault at our Wrap party. The Sexual Harassment though reported directly to the Showrunner/EP remained undocumented and was not reported to HR as promised. The Hair Dept. Head was fired ONLY after the sexual assault and NOT for an entire year of outward racism/racially charged language and bullying behavior in and out of the Hair and Makeup trailer.”

Williamson continues to say that, “HR protocol was never adhered to following the above reports given by me to my Showrunner/EP and an investigation was never issued for any of my claims. The only time I was asked to participate in an investigation was after a meeting I called in June following our Season 2 announcement. This meeting included the Showrunner and two other producers as well as my agent and SAG-AFTRA Union Rep. It was clear to all present in the meeting that the Showrunner had not shared my reports with the any of the producers.”

The actress added that her reports to showrunner and “The Rookie” creator Alexi Hawley were ignored. “After my initial report of sexual harassment, I was assured that the actor would be fired,” she said. “I was also asked to film with him the very next day as a courtesy to the script, even though we had not begun filming the episode yet. This actor reappeared on our call sheet at the end of the season, I was even written in scenes with him. I asked the Showrunner about this and he admitted to me that the actor had not been fired nor had he gotten HR involved. I was asked to return this season, and promised that ‘everything was handled.’ The investigation hadn’t even begun and Season 2 had already started filming. I turned it down and I walked. Now is the best time in the world to be a woman and I have a platform so it’s time to use my Voice.”

IndieWire has reached out to Williamson’s representatives for comment.

