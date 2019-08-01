‘The Stand’: Stephen King Is Writing a New Ending for the CBS All Access TV Series

James Marsden, Amber Heard, Odessa Young and Henry Zaga also join the cast of the new upcoming adaptation.

For one of its biggest upcoming projects, CBS All Access is enlisting the services of one of the only people who could help add another chapter: This adaptation of “The Stand” will feature a new ending written by the book’s original author Stephen King.

The streaming service’s EVP of Original Content Julie McNamara told reporters at the Television Critics Association summer press tour that King’s contribution will be a special close to the series’ story, new and different from the source material of his iconic 1978 novel.

“For fans of the book who wondered what became of the survivors of ‘The Stand,’ this episode will contain stories taking them beyond the book,” McNamara said, confirming that production on the series will begin this fall in Vancouver.

To help bring the series to life, Wednesday’s announcement also came with some initial casting. James Marsden will play Stu Redman, the novel’s everyman protagonist, previously played by Gary Sinise in the 1994 ABC miniseries. Joining Marsden is Amber Heard as Nadine Cross, Odessa Young as Frannie Goldsmith, and Henry Zaga as Nick Andros. Series villain Randall Flagg remains the next major role to be revealed.

The series, which was announced back in January, is expected to arrive in 2020. Josh Boone, writer and director of the oft-delayed Marvel/Fox superhero drama “The New Mutants,” will serve in both capacities here as well. Ben Cavell also will serve as a writer on the series, which is slated to run 10 episodes.

King will be offering up a new ending to the series, but it won’t be his first time adapting this particular work for TV. After writing the screenplay for the ’90s miniseries, King also adapted his novel “The Shining” for another TV limited series event.

After building up its original programming lineup over the past two years, this will be CBS All Access’ first project intended as a limited series. It joins the service’s projected 2020 slate that also includes “Star Trek: Picard,” “Star Trek: Lower Decks,” and the procedural drama “Interrogation.”

