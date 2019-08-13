TIFF Adds More High-Profile Titles, Including ‘Lucy in the Sky’ and Kristen Stewart in ‘Seberg’

Plus, new films from Terrence Malick, Trey Edward Schults, Mati Diop, Justine Triet, and Hirokazu Kore-eda and the full Masters and Contemporary World Cinema slates.

The Toronto International Film Festival​ has unveiled its second batch of titles premiering in its Gala and Special Presentations programs next month, including two new Gala titles and a whopping 16 new Special Presentations, plus their star-studded Masters and Contemporary World Cinema sections.

Previously announced titles include “Joker,” “Jojo Rabbit,” “Uncut Gems,” “Knives Out,” “Ford v Ferrari,” “Just Mercy,” “The Laundromat,” “The Goldfinch,” “The Personal History of David Copperfield,” “Hustlers,” “Marriage Story,” and “Harriet.” That list has now been extended to include Noah Hawley’s “Lucy in the Sky,” the Kristen Stewart-starring “Seberg,” Kenny Leon’s adaptation of his hit play “American Son,” and Trey Edward Shults’ “Waves,” all showing in the Special Presentations section.

Among the new additions, “Waves” stands out as a surprise, as it had been unclear if the A24-produced followup from the director of “It Comes at Night” would surface this fall.

The Gala section will screen only a pair of newly-added titles, including Tom Harper’s “The Aeronauts” and Giuseppe Capotondi’s “The Burnt Orange Hersey.”

“We’re thrilled to announce this second wave of Galas and Special Presentations, which I believe are some of the most compelling in the lineup,” said Cameron Bailey, Artistic Director and Co-Head of TIFF. “Audiences will be delighted by the artistry present in this year’s splashiest sections.”

The Masters program will play home to a number of new films from established directors, including Ken Loach, Alanis Obomsawin, Kiyoshi Kurosawa, Terrence Malick, Elia Suleiman, and Bertrand Bonello.

“I made it a priority to bring filmmakers into the fold that haven’t previously screened in this program so their films can play alongside some of the more established names,” said programmer Brad Deane in an official statement. “By looking at the films in the program, it’s apparent that mastering the form is only the jumping-off point for unique and powerful storytelling, and I am looking forward to the discussions that will emerge among Toronto audiences about what makes a master.”

The lineup also now includes the full slate for the Contemporary World Cinema section, including new films from Atiq Rahimi, Mati Diop, Gael García Bernal, Ladj Ly, Pema Tseden, Hikari, Rubaiyat Hossain, Karl Markovics, Nadav Lapid, Edward Burns, and Grímur Hákonarson.

“​Contemporary World Cinema is a place where different cultures meet,” said Kiva Reardon, International Programmer and new Lead Programmer for the section said in a statement. “Th​e vision for the program is to help expand the cinematic canon and push the definition of what has previously been deemed as f​undamental​. This is a selection of essential, urgent cinema.”

Below are the latest additions to the TIFF 2019 lineup. Stay tuned for more programming announcements in the days to come.

Galas

“The Aeronauts,” T​om Harper, Canadian Premiere

“The Burnt Orange Heresy,” G​iuseppe Capotondi, North American Premiere

Special Presentations

“American Son,” ​Kenny Leon, World Premiere

“Deerskin,” Quentin Dupieux, International Premiere

“Dirt Music,” ​Gregor Jordan, World Premiere

Directors' Fortnight

“The Elder One,” ​Geetu Mohandas, World Premiere

“Guns Akimbo,” J​ason Lei Howden, World Premiere

“Human Capital​,” Marc Meyers, World Premiere

“Jungleland,” M​ax Winkler, World Premiere

“Lucy in the Sky,” N​oah Hawley, World Premiere

“Lyrebird,” D​an Friedkin, International Premiere

“Mosul,” M​atthew Michael Carnahan, American Premiere

“Seberg,” B​enedict Andrews, North American Premiere

“Sibyl,” Justine Triet, North American Premiere

“SYNCHRONIC,” ​Aaron Moorhead, Justin Benson, World Premiere

Fox Searchlight

“The Truth,” H​irokazu Kore-eda, North American Premiere

“Wasp Network,” ​Olivier Assayas, North American Premiere

“Waves,” Trey Edward Shults, International Premiere

Masters

“A Hidden Life​,” Terrence Malick, Canadian Premiere

“About Endlessness​,” Roy Andersson​, North American Premiere

“Devil Between the Legs​​,” Arturo Ripstein, World Premiere

“I Was at Home, But…,” Angela Schanelec, North American Premiere

“It Must Be Heaven,”​ Elia Suleiman, North American Premiere

“Jordan River Anderson, The Messenger,” Alanis Obomsawin​, World Premiere

“Sorry We Missed You​,” Ken Loach, North American Premiere

Contemporary World Cinema

“37 Seconds​,” Hikari, Canadian Premiere

“Adam,” ​Maryam Touzani, North American Premiere

“Arab Blues​,” ​Manele Labidi, North American Premiere

“Atlantics: A Ghost Love Story,” M​ati Diop, North American Premiere

“Atlantis,” ​Valentyn Vasyanovych, North American Premiere

“Bacurau,” K​leber Mendonça Filho, North American Premiere

“Balloon​,” ​​Pema Tseden, North American Premiere

“The Barefoot Emperor​,” Jessica Woodworth, Peter Brosens, World Premiere

“Beanpole​,” Kantemir Balagov, North American Premiere

“Beneath the Blue Suburban Skies,” ​Edward Burns, World Premiere

“Blow the Man Down,” ​Danielle Krudy, Bridget Savage Cole, International Premiere

“Bombay Rose,” ​Gitanjali Rao, North American Premiere

“Chicuarotes​,” Gael García Bernal, North American Premiere

“The Climb,” Michael Angelo Covino, Canadian Premiere

“Corpus Christi​,” Jan Komasa, North American Premiere

“The County​,” Grímur Hákonarson, International Premiere

“Dogs Don’t Wear Pants​​,” J-P Valkeapää, North American Premiere

“The Father​,” Petar Valchanov, Kristina Grozeva, North American Premiere

“Flatland​,” Jenna Bass, North American Premiere

“A Girl Missing​,” Koji Fukada, North American Premiere

“Hala​,” Minhal Baig, Canadian Premiere

Tribeca Film Festival

“Henry Glassie: Field Work​,” Pat Collins, World Premiere

“Incitement,” Yaron Zilberman, World Premiere

“Instinct​,” Halina Reijn, North American Premiere

“The Invisible Life of Eurídice Gusmão​,” Karim Aïnouz, North American Premiere

“Jallikattu​,” Lijo Jose Pellissery, World Premiere

“Knuckle City,”​ Jahmil X.T. Qubeka, International Premiere

“La Llorona​,” Jayro Bustamante, North American Premiere

“Les Misérables,”​ Ladj Ly, North American Premiere

“The Long Walk​,” Mattie Do, North American Premiere

“Made in Bangladesh​,” Rubaiyat Hossain, World Premiere

“Mariam​,” Sharipa Urazbayeva, North American Premiere

“Maria’s Paradise​,” Zaida Bergroth, World Premiere

“Nobadi,” ​Karl Markovics, World Premiere

“Our Lady of the Nile​,” Atiq Rahimi, World Premiere

“The Perfect Candidate​,” Haifaa Al-Mansour, North American Premiere

“Red Fields​,” Keren Yedaya, International Premiere

“Resin,” Daniel Joseph Borgman, World Premiere

“So Long, My Son​,” Wang Xiaoshuai, North American Premiere

“Spider​,” Andrés Wood, International Premiere

“A Sun,” ​Chung Mong-Hong, World Premiere

“Synonyms​,” Nadav Lapid, North American Premiere

“Terminal Sud​,” Rabah Ameur-Zaïmeche, North American Premiere

“Three Summers,” Sandra Kogut, World Premiere

“Verdict,” R​aymund Ribay Gutierrez, Canadian Premiere

“A White, White Day,” Hlynur Pálmason, North American Premiere

“The Wild Goose Lake​,” Diao Yinan, North American Premiere

“You Will Die at Twenty,” A​mjad Abu Alala, North American Premiere

The Toronto International Film Festival runs September 5 – 15 in Toronto, Canada.

