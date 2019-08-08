TIFF 2019 Announces Docs and Midnight Madness Slates, With Films From Alex Gibney and Takashi Miike

Plus: newly announced picks for the Discovery and Cinematheque sections.

Two of the Toronto International Film Festival’s signature programs have today unveiled their full slates, including both the genre-bending Midnight Madness program and the wide-ranging TIFF Docs section. Both slates will feature a number of highly anticipated premieres, with the lauded documentary section playing home to films like Feras Fayyad’s “The Cave” (which will open TIFF Docs), Mark Cousins’ 14-hour “Women Make Film,” Bryce Dallas Howard making her feature directorial debut with the documentary “Dads,” along with new films from Barbara Kopple, Alex Gibney, and Lauren Greenfield.

The TIFF Docs lineup includes 25 non-fiction works, including 18 world premieres with representation from 18 countries. The films cover many high-profile figures, both famous and infamous — including Truman Capote, Merce Cunningham, Ron Howard, Bikram Choudhury, Mikhail Khodorkovsky, and Imelda Marcos — and a broad range of themes, including artistic achievement, the power of journalism, immigration, global politics, and resistance against corrupt leaders.

“This year’s program captures characters you’ll never forget: lovers, fighters, dancers, athletes, despots, rebels, hustlers, and heroes,” said TIFF Docs programmer Thom Powers in an official statement. “We’ll be talking about these films for a long time to come.”

In the wild, raucous Midnight Madness section, a combination of new genre filmmakers and old masters offer a section that continues to offer the festival world’s most unique late-night thrills. This year’s Midnight Madness slate includes debuts from Galder Gaztelu-Urrutia, Rose Glass, Andrew Patterson, and Keith Thomas. Old favorites will be out in force too, including Takashi Miike’s latest, and Richard Stanley’s decades-in-the-making return to the section, with his H.P. Lovecraft adaptation “Color Out of Space,” starring no less than Nicolas Cage.

“This year’s selections challenge the traditional parameters of genre and shock cinema, but — most excitingly — half of the lineup’s wicked provocations are courtesy of filmmakers making their feature-film debut,” said Peter Kuplowsky, Lead Programmer for Midnight Madness said in an official statement. “The tide is high, and be it a Mi’gmaq reserve, a Hassidic neighborhood, or a Ugandan village, more communities are getting opportunities to share their myths and monsters.”

Below are the newest additions to the TIFF 2019 lineup, including the TIFF Docs and Midnight Madness slates, along with the also-announced Discovery and Cinematheque sections. Stay tuned for more programming announcements in the days to come.

TIFF Docs

“And We Go Green,” directed by Fisher Stevens, Malcolm Venville, World Premiere

“The Australian Dream,” directed by Daniel Gordon, International Premiere

“Bikram: Yogi, Guru, Predator,” directed by Eva Orner, World Premiere

“The Capote Tapes,” directed by Ebs Burnough, World Premiere

“The Cave,” directed by Feras Fayyad, World Premiere

“Citizen K,” directed by Alex Gibney, North American Premiere

“Collective (Colectiv),” directed by Alexander Nanau, North American Premiere

“Coppers,” directed by Alan Zweig, World Premiere

“The Cordillera of Dreams (La Cordillera de los Sueños),” directed by Patricio Guzmán, North American Premiere

“Cunningham,” directed by Alla Kovgan, World Premiere

“Dads,” directed by Bryce Dallas Howard, World Premiere

“Desert One,” directed by Barbara Kopple, World Premiere

“I Am Not Alone,” directed by Garin Hovannisian, World Premiere

“Ibrahim: A Fate to Define,” directed by Lina Al Abed, North American Premiere

“The Kingmaker,” directed by Lauren Greenfield, Canadian Premiere

“Letter to the Editor,” directed by Alan Berliner, World Premiere

“Love Child,” directed by Eva Mulvad, World Premiere

“My English Cousin,” directed by Karim Sayad, World Premiere

“Paris Stalingrad,” directed by Hind Meddeb, International Premiere

“Ready for War,” directed by Andrew Renzi, World Premiere

“Red Penguins,” directed by Gabe Polsky, World Premiere

“Sing Me A Song,” directed by Thomas Balmès, World Premiere

“There’s Something in the Water,” directed by Ellen Page, Ian Daniel, World Premiere

“This Is Not a Movie,” directed by Yung Chang, World Premiere

“Women Make Film: A New Road Movie Through Cinema,” directed by Mark Cousins, World Premiere

Midnight Madness

“Blood Quantum​,” directed by ​Jeff Barnaby, World Premiere

“Color Out of Space​,” directed by​ Richard Stanley, World Premiere

“Crazy World​,” directed by​ Isaac Nabwana, World Premiere

“First Love ​(H​atsukoi​)​,” directed by​ ​Takashi Miike, North American Premiere

“Gundala​,” directed by​ Joko Anwar, International Premiere

“The Platform (​​El Hoyo),” directed by​​ Galder Gaztelu-Urrutia, World Premiere

“Saint Maud,” directed by​​ Rose Glass, World Premiere

“The Twentieth Century,” directed by​​ Matthew Rankin, World Premiere

“The Vast of Night​,” directed by​ Andrew Patterson, Canadian Premiere

“The Vigil,” directed by​ ​Keith Thomas​, World Premiere

Discovery

“1982​,” directed by Oualid Mouaness, World Premiere

“AFRICA​,” directed by Oren Gerner, Premiere

“The Antenna​ (​Bina​),” directed by Orçun Behram, World Premiere

“The Audition​​ (D​as Vorspiel)​,” directed by Ina Weisse, World Premiere

“August​ (​Agosto​),” directed by Armando Capó, World Premiere

“Black Conflux,” directed by​ Nicole Dorsey, World Premiere

“Bring Me Home​ (​Na-reul cha-ja-jwo​),” directed by Kim Seung-woo, World Premiere

“A Bump Along The Way​,” directed by Shelly Love, International Premiere

“Calm With Horses​,” directed by Nick Rowland, World Premiere

“Certified Mail ​(B​i Elm El Wossul​,” directed by Hisham Saqr, World Premiere

“Comets​,” directed by ​Tamar Shavgulidze, World Premiere

“Disco​,” directed by Jorunn Myklebust Syversen, World Premiere

“Easy Land​,” directed by Sanja Zivkovic, World Premiere

“Entwined​,” directed by Minos Nikolakakis, World Premiere

“The Giant​,” directed by David Raboy, World Premiere

“The Good Intentions​ (L​as Buenas Intenciones​),” directed by Ana García Blaya, World Premiere

“Hearts and Bones,” directed by​ Ben Lawrence, International Premiere

“Hope ​(​​Håp)​,” directed by Maria Sødahl, World Premiere

“Kuessipan​,” directed by Myriam Verreault, World Premiere

“Lina from Lima​,” directed by ​María Paz González​, World Premiere

“The Lost Okoroshi​,” directed by Abba Makama, World Premiere

“Love Me Tender​,” directed by Klaudia Reynicke, International Premiere

“Murmur​,” directed by H​eather Young, World Premiere

“My Life as a Comedian​,” directed by Rojda Sekersöz, World Premiere

“Noura’s Dream​,” directed by Hinde Boujemaa, World Premiere

“The Obituary of Tunde Johnson​,” directed by Ali LeRoi, World Premiere

“Pompei​​,” directed by Anna Falguères, John Shank, World Premiere

“Raf​,” directed by​ Harry Cepka​​, World Premiere

“The Rest of Us,” directed by​ Aisling Chin-Yee, World Premiere

“Sea Fever​,” directed by Neasa Hardiman, World Premiere

“Simple Women​,” directed by C​hiara Malta, World Premiere

“Sole,” directed by​ Carlo Sironi, International Premiere

“Son-Mother​,” directed by Mahnaz Mohammadi, World Premiere

“Stories From The Chestnut Woods​,” directed by ​Gregor Božič, World Premiere

“Sweetness in the Belly​,” directed by Zeresenay Berhane Mehari, World Premiere

“Two of Us​ (​Deux​),” directed by Filippo Meneghetti, World Premiere

“ZANA​,” directed by Antoneta Kastrati, World Premiere

Cinematheque

“A Dry White Season,” directed by​ Euzhan Palcy (1989)

“Pickpocket​,” directed by ​Robert Bresson​ (1959)

“No,” directed by Pablo Larraín (2012)

“The Last of Sheila​,” directed by Herbert Ross (1973)

“The Last Waltz,” directed by ​Martin Scorsese (1978)

The Toronto International Film Festival runs September 5 – 15 in Toronto, Canada.

