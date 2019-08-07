TIFF 2019 Announces Platform Lineup, Including New Films From Julie Delpy and Alice Winocour

The festival's most distinctive section includes a strong showing from female directors and rising filmmakers from around the world.

The Toronto International Film Festival has announced the fifth edition of its Platform lineup, a director-driven section that aims to showcase original names in international cinema. This year, Platform will screen to 10 feature films, including world premieres from Julie Delpy, Alice Winocour, and Anthony Chen. The section will also host a number of debut films, including Darius Marder’s “Sound of Metal” and David Zonana’s “Workforce.”

Of the 10 features in this year’s selection, 40 percent are directed by women. All but one are world premieres, and they hail from all over the world, including Europe, Latin America, East Asia, and the U.S. Sarah Gavron’s “Rocks,” which follows “a teenager who fears that she and her little brother will be forced apart if anyone finds out they are living alone,” will open the section. The international premiere of Pietro Marcello’s “Martin Eden,” an adaptation of the Jack London novel of the same name, serves as the closing night selection.

“With a dynamic, international slate that assembles some of brightest cinematic voices of today and tomorrow, this year’s lineup distills the essence of the Festival,” said Cameron Bailey, Platform Co-Curator and TIFF Artistic Director and Co-Head in an official statement. “These films tackle some of the most urgent concerns of our day using original, exciting cinematic language.”

“Competitions should celebrate the range of what great cinema is and what it can accomplish. Platform is alive to those possibilities,” added Platform Co-Curator Andréa Picard. “Whether they are debuts or mid-career works, these films push the boundaries of narrative filmmaking in surprising and rigorous ways, some using documentary or experimental techniques in their approaches. Audiences will recognize similar themes emerge like a global collective subconscious, but what is truly exciting is the varied means of cinematic expression on display.”

This year’s edition of the festival will mark the fifth time the Platform section has been a part of the festival, as it was first announced in 2015. The section is designed to “champion up to 12 works with high artistic merit that also demonstrate a strong directorial vision.”

It is also only TIFF section with an official jury. This year, that includes award-winning filmmaker Athina Rachel Tsangari, newly appointed Berlin Artistic Director Carlo Chatrian, and Variety international film critic Jessica Kiang. The three-person jury will pick the winner of the Toronto Platform Prize, which includes an award of $20,000 CAD presented to the Best Film in the lineup.

Previous standout Platform selections include Alex Ross Perry’s “Her Smell” (2018), Karyn Kusama’s “Destroyer” (2018), Clio Barnard’s “Dark River” (2017), Barry Jenkins’ “Moonlight” (2016), and Gabriel Mascaro’s “Neon Bull” (2015).

Below are the newest additions to the TIFF 2019 lineup, including the full Platform slate. Stay tuned for more programming announcements in the days to come.

Platform

“Anne at 13,000 ft,” directed by Kazik Radwanski, World Premiere

“Martin Eden,” directed by Pietro Marcello, International Premiere Platform Closing Film

“The Moneychanger (Así Habló El Cambista),” directed by Federico Veiroj, World Premiere

“My Zoe,” directed by Julie Delpy, World Premiere

TIFF

“Proxima,” directed by Alice Winocour, World Premiere

“Rocks,” directed by Sarah Gavron, World Premiere Platform Opening Film

“The Sleepwalkers (Los Sonámbulos),” directed by Paula Hernández, World Premiere

“Sound of Metal,” directed by Darius Marder, World Premiere

“Wet Season,” directed by Anthony Chen, World Premiere

“Workforce (Mano De Obra),” directed by David Zonana, World Premiere

The Toronto International Film Festival runs September 5 – 15 in Toronto, Canada.

Sign Up: Stay on top of the latest breaking film and TV news! Sign up for our Email Newsletters here.