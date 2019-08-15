TIFF Primetime Lineup: ‘Mrs. Fletcher,’ ‘Briarpatch,’ ‘Limetown’ Lead 2019 TV Lineup

Episodes directed by Nicole Holofcener, Ana Lily Amirpour, and Rebecca Zlotowski will make their debut in Toronto next month.

With less than a month until the Toronto International Film Festival, the annual gathering has unveiled some intriguing TV entries in its 2019 schedule.

As part of the fifth incarnation of TIFF’s Primetime section, the festival announced a half-dozen series that will join this year’s lineup. The headliner for 2019 is HBO’s “Mrs. Fletcher,” the latest TV effort from Tom Perrotta based on one of novels. Featuring a pilot directed by Nicole Holofcener, the series stars Kathryn Hahn as Eve Fletcher, in search of fulfillment while her son looks for the same during his first year at college.

After making a TIFF splash at last year’s fest with “Sorry for Your Loss,” Facebook Watch is returning with another high-profile title. “Limetown,” starring Jessica Biel and Stanley Tucci, is adapted from the scripted podcast of the same name, a fictional spin on a mysterious true-crime investigation. Rounding out the U.S.-based TV additions is “Briarpatch,” Andy Greenwald’s adaptation of Ross Thomas’ 1984 mystery novel, which features Rosario Dawson as an operative trying to uncover the truth behind her detective sister’s death.

Among the International Primetime selections is Rebecca Zlotowski’s “Savages (Les Sauvages).” The “Grand Central” director is a co-creator with Sabri Louatah, whose novels form the backdrop for the series. The first two episodes will begin the story of an Arabic presidential candidate who faces challenges and pressures from many different forces, including from his own family.

Another politics-themed series, “Black Bitch,” looks at the politicization of a tragedy in Australia, while “The Sleepers” is a ’70s-set drama about a couple escaping Communist rule in Czechoslovakia.

See the first full round of Primetime entries below:

“Black Bitch” Australia, 2 episodes

Creators: Darren Dale, Rachel Griffiths, Miranda Dear

Director: Rachel Perkins

World Premiere

“Briarpatch” [USA Network] USA, 2 episodes

Creator: Andy Greenwald

Directors: Ana Lily Amirpour, Steven Piet

World Premiere

“Limetown” [Facebook Watch] USA, 2 episodes

Creators: Zack Akers, Skip Bronkie

Director: Rebecca Thomas

World Premiere

“Mrs. Fletcher” [HBO] USA, 3 episodes

Creator: Tom Perrotta

Directors: Nicole Holofcener, Liesl Tommy

World Premiere

“Savages (Les Sauvages)” France, 2 episodes

Creators: Rebecca Zlotowski, Sabri Louatah

Director: Rebecca Zlotowski

World Premiere

“The Sleepers (Bez vědomí)” Czech Republic, 2 episodes

Creators: Ivan Zachariáš, Ondrej Gabriel

Director: Ivan Zachariáš

Czech Republic

International Premiere

