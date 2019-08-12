Tribeca TV Lineup: ‘Transparent’ Finale, ‘Friends’ Tribute Among 2019 Highlights

Starz, EPIX, Amazon, BET+, and the CW will all debut new seasons of various series next month in New York.

Next month, people will assemble in New York for the third annual Tribeca TV Festival. As usual, the festivities this year will include some welcomes, some goodbyes, and some talk of shows that are still very much around long after they’ve left the air.

The musical finale of the Amazon Prime Video series “Transparent” will close the festival, complete with a conversation with the cast and executive producers Faith and Jill Soloway. Also atop the world premiere schedule for the weekend-long festival are the upcoming EPIX series “Godfather of Harlem,” starring Forest Whitaker, Starz’s Steven Soderbergh-produced true crime docuseries “Leavenworth,” and the upcoming BET+ series adaptation of “The First Wives Club.”

As “Friends” continues to be one of the biggest shows in the streaming world, some of the main folks behind it will gather for a 25th anniversary celebration. In addition to a conversation with executive producers David Crane, Marta Kauffman and Kevin Bright, the festival will have a premiere screening of two pivotal “Friends” episodes, presented for the first time in 4K.

Hewing to more current releases in the streaming universe, the festival will also present new episodes from the Billy Bob Thornton-starring Prime Video series “Goliath,” as well as Hulu’s new 8-part adaptation of the John Green novel “Looking for Alaska.” Tribeca will also present a slate of current network TV programming, with premieres of the CW’s “Katy Keene,” CBS’ new Michelle and Robert King series “Evil,” and Season 2 of ABC’s “Bless this Mess.” The festival will also show new footage of the Freeform reimagining of “Party of Five,” which follows a group of five children forced to navigate life after their parents are deported.

The Tribeca Talks lineup will include conversations with Hasan Minhaj and James Spader, bookending the weekend of events. For ticket information on all the above screenings and panels, see the official website here.

