Valerie Harper Dies: ‘Mary Tyler Moore’ and ‘Rhoda’ Star Was 80

Beloved television sitcom icon Valerie Harper died this Friday after a long battle with cancer.

Beloved television sitcom icon Valerie Harper died this Friday at the age of 80 after a long battle with cancer. American TV audiences in the 1970s grew up with Harper in their living rooms on “The Mary Tyler Moore Show,” in which she played the self-deprecating Rhoda Morgenstern. Rhoda served as the neurotic, comic foil to the otherwise buttoned-up Mary Tyler Moore. Harper won three Primetime Emmy Awards for her performance, and went on to reprise the cherished role in the spinoff series “Rhoda,” for which she also earned an Emmy, in 1975.

Online tributes have been pouring in for the late actress, who graced the big screen in such films as “Freebie and the Bean” (1974) and “Chapter Two” (1979), and earned a Tony Award nomination for Best Actress in a Play for her performance as actress Tallulah Bankhead in “Looped.”

Below, check out some memorable interviews with the actress. Harper began her career first in ballet and then as a Broadway dancer before making her way into film and television. Her death was confirmed by her daughter, Cristina Cacciotti.

