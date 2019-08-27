MTV VMA 2019: Full Video Music Awards Winners List

As always, it was the live performances that had people talking at MTV's Video Music Awards.

Another year, another crop of memorable performances and winners from the MTV Video Music Awards. This year’s ceremony was held at that Prudential Center, in Newark, N.J. on Aug. 26 and hosted for the first time by comedian Sebastian Maniscalco.

But as is often the case, the real stars of the show were, well, the stars. Taylor Swift not only brought home the awards for Video of the Year and Video for Good, but she also got political during her top of the show performance, advocating for the Equality Act, a bill that would add “sexual orientation” and “gender identity” as protected classes under federal civil rights law.

The real showstoppers came in the form of Normani and Lizzo, however, with the former taking home the award for R&B Video and pulling off a truly bananas performance of her latest single “Motivation, and the latter mashing up two of her motivational anthems in “Truth Hurts” and “Good As Hell” in front of a giant, inflatable butt in a performance that was truly inspiring.

Other winners of the night include Ariana Grande, Billie Eilish, BTS, and Cardi B. See the full list of winners below.

MICHAEL JACKSON VIDEO VANGUARD AWARD

Missy Elliott

VIDEO OF THE YEAR

Taylor Swift – “You Need to Calm Down” – Republic Records

ARTIST OF THE YEAR

Ariana Grande – Republic Records

SONG OF THE YEAR

Lil Nas X ft. Billy Ray Cyrus – “Old Town Road(Remix)” – Columbia Records

BEST NEW ARTIST, presented by Taco Bell ®

Billie Eilish – Darkroom/Interscope Records

BEST COLLABORATION

Shawn Mendes & Camila Cabello – “Señorita” – Island Records

PUSH ARTIST OF THE YEAR

Billie Eilish – Darkroom/Interscope Records

BEST POP

Jonas Brothers – “Sucker” – Republic Records

BEST HIP HOP

Cardi B – “Money” – Atlantic Records

BEST R&B

Normani ft. 6lack – “Waves” – Keep Cool/RCA Records

BEST K-POP

BTS ft. Halsey – “Boy With Luv” – Columbia Records

BEST LATIN

ROSALÍA & J Balvin ft. El Guincho – “Con Altura” – Columbia Records

BEST DANCE

The Chainsmokers, Bebe Rexha – “Call You Mine” – Disruptor/Columbia Records

BEST ROCK

Panic! At The Disco – “High Hopes” – Elektra Music Group

VIDEO FOR GOOD

Taylor Swift – “You Need to Calm Down” – Republic Records

BEST DIRECTION

Lil Nas X ft. Billy Ray Cyrus – “Old Town Road(Remix)” – Columbia Records – Directed by Calmatic

BEST VISUAL EFFECTS

Taylor Swift ft. Brendon Urie of Panic! At The Disco – “ME!” – Republic Records – Visual Effects by Loris Paillier & Lucas Salton for BUF VFX

BEST EDITING

Billie Eilish – “bad guy” – Darkroom/Interscope Records – Editing by Billie Eilish

BEST ART DIRECTION

Ariana Grande – “7 Rings” – Republic Records – Art Direction by John Richoux

BEST CHOREOGRAPHY

ROSALÍA & J Balvin ft. El Guincho – “Con Altura” – Columbia Records – Choreography by Charm La’Donna

BEST CINEMATOGRAPHY

Shawn Mendes & Camila Cabello – “Señorita” – Island Records – Cinematography by Scott Cunningham

BEST GROUP

BTS

BEST POWER ANTHEM

Megan Thee Stallion ft. Nicki Minaj & Ty Dolla $ign“Hot Girl Summer”

SONG OF THE SUMMER, presented by Samsung

Ariana Grande & Social House – “boyfriend”

