MTV VMA 2019: Full Video Music Awards Winners List

Another year, another crop of memorable performances and winners from the MTV Video Music Awards. This year’s ceremony was held at that Prudential Center, in Newark, N.J. on Aug. 26 and hosted for the first time by comedian Sebastian Maniscalco.
But as is often the case, the real stars of the show were, well, the stars. Taylor Swift not only brought home the awards for Video of the Year and Video for Good, but she also got political during her top of the show performance, advocating for the Equality Act, a bill that would add “sexual orientation” and “gender identity” as protected classes under federal civil rights law.
The real showstoppers came in the form of Normani and Lizzo, however, with the former taking home the award for R&B Video and pulling off a truly bananas performance of her latest single “Motivation, and the latter mashing up two of her motivational anthems in “Truth Hurts” and “Good As Hell” in front of a giant, inflatable butt in a performance that was truly inspiring.
Other winners of the night include Ariana Grande, Billie Eilish, BTS, and Cardi B. See the full list of winners below.
MICHAEL JACKSON VIDEO VANGUARD AWARD
Missy Elliott
VIDEO OF THE YEAR
Taylor Swift – “You Need to Calm Down” – Republic Records
ARTIST OF THE YEAR
Ariana Grande – Republic Records
SONG OF THE YEAR
Lil Nas X ft. Billy Ray Cyrus – “Old Town Road(Remix)” – Columbia Records
BEST NEW ARTIST, presented by Taco Bell ®
Billie Eilish – Darkroom/Interscope Records
BEST COLLABORATION
Shawn Mendes & Camila Cabello – “Señorita” – Island Records
PUSH ARTIST OF THE YEAR
Billie Eilish – Darkroom/Interscope Records
BEST POP
Jonas Brothers – “Sucker” – Republic Records
BEST HIP HOP
Cardi B – “Money” – Atlantic Records
BEST R&B
Normani ft. 6lack – “Waves” – Keep Cool/RCA Records
BEST K-POP
BTS ft. Halsey – “Boy With Luv” – Columbia Records
BEST LATIN
ROSALÍA & J Balvin ft. El Guincho – “Con Altura” – Columbia Records
BEST DANCE
The Chainsmokers, Bebe Rexha – “Call You Mine” – Disruptor/Columbia Records
BEST ROCK
Panic! At The Disco – “High Hopes” – Elektra Music Group
VIDEO FOR GOOD
Taylor Swift – “You Need to Calm Down” – Republic Records
BEST DIRECTION
Lil Nas X ft. Billy Ray Cyrus – “Old Town Road(Remix)” – Columbia Records – Directed by Calmatic
BEST VISUAL EFFECTS
Taylor Swift ft. Brendon Urie of Panic! At The Disco – “ME!” – Republic Records – Visual Effects by Loris Paillier & Lucas Salton for BUF VFX
BEST EDITING
Billie Eilish – “bad guy” – Darkroom/Interscope Records – Editing by Billie Eilish
BEST ART DIRECTION
Ariana Grande – “7 Rings” – Republic Records – Art Direction by John Richoux
BEST CHOREOGRAPHY
ROSALÍA & J Balvin ft. El Guincho – “Con Altura” – Columbia Records – Choreography by Charm La’Donna
BEST CINEMATOGRAPHY
Shawn Mendes & Camila Cabello – “Señorita” – Island Records – Cinematography by Scott Cunningham
BEST GROUP
BTS
BEST POWER ANTHEM
Megan Thee Stallion ft. Nicki Minaj & Ty Dolla $ign“Hot Girl Summer”
SONG OF THE SUMMER, presented by Samsung
Ariana Grande & Social House – “boyfriend”
Sign Up: Stay on top of the latest breaking film and TV news! Sign up for our Email Newsletters here.