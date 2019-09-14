Creative Arts Emmy Awards 2019 Full Winners List, Updating Live

Check out the complete winners list for the 2019 Creative Arts Emmy Awards.

The Emmy Awards season is officially upon us, with the 2019 Creative Arts Emmy Awards taking place Saturday, Sept. 14 and Sunday, Sept. 15 and awarding nearly 100 categories in two separate ceremonies held at Microsoft Theater in downtown Los Angeles.

A wide variety of categories will be recognized on Saturday night, from animation to voice work, choreography to editing, and everything in between. HBO’s “Game of Thrones” leads all nominees with a record 32 overall nominations, including 18 nominations for Creative Arts-eligible areas alone.

Other big nominees in competition at Saturday’s ceremony include Beyoncé, Bruce Springsteen, “RuPaul’s Drag Race,” “Last Week Tonight,” “Saturday Night Live,” and “Anthony Bourdain: Parts Unknown.”

OUTSTANDING TECHNICAL DIRECTION/CAMERAWORK/VIDEO CONTROL (SPECIAL)

“Kennedy Center Honors”

WINNER: “The Late Late Show Carpool Karaoke Primetime Special 2019”

“The Oscars”

“Rent”

“72nd Annual Tony Awards”

OUTSTANDING TECHNICAL DIRECTION/CAMERAWORK/VIDEO CONTROL (SERIES)

“The Big Bang Theory” — “The Stockholm Syndrome”

“Conan” — “Episode 1232”

WINNER: “Last Week Tonight with John Oliver” — “Psychics”

“The Late Late Show with James Corden” — “Post AFC Championship Show With Chris Pratt And Russell Wilson”

“Saturday Night Live” — “Host: Adam Sandler”

“The Voice” — “Live Finale, Part 2”

OUTSTANDING SHORT FORM NONFICTION/REALITY

WINNER: “Creating Saturday Night Live”

“Fosse/Verdon (Inside Look)”

“Pose: Identity, Family, Community (Inside Look)”

“RuPaul’s Drag Race: Out of the Closet”

“RuPaul’s Drag Race: Portrait of a Queen”

OUTSTANDING WRITING (VARIETY SPECIAL)

“Adam Sandler: 100% Fresh”

“Amy Schumer: Growing”

“Carpool Karaoke: When Corden Met McCartney”

WINNER: “Hannah Gadsby: Nanette”

“Homecoming: A Film by Beyonce”

“Wanda Sykes: Not Normal”

OUTSTANDING WRITING (NONFICTION)

WINNER: “Anthony Bourdain: Parts Unknown” — “Kenya”

“The Case Against Adnan Syed” — “Forbidden Love”

“Fyre Fraud”

“Hostile Planet” — “Grasslands”

“Our Planet” — “Jungles”

“Wu-Tang Clan: Of Mics and Men” — “Episode 1”

EXCEPTIONAL MERIT IN DOCUMENTARY FILMMAKING

“Divide and Conquer: The Story of Roger Ailes”

“Hale County This Morning, This Evening”

TIE – WINNER: “RBG”

TIE – WINNER: “The Sentence”

“Three Identical Strangers”

OUTSTANDING INFORMATIONAL SERIES OR SPECIAL

WINNER: “Anthony Bourdain: Parts Unknown”

“Comedians in Cars Getting Coffee”

“Leah Remini: Scientology and the Aftermath”

“My Next Guest Needs No Introduction”

“Surviving R. Kelly”

OUTSTANDING DOCUMENTARY/NONFICTION SPECIAL

“FYRE: The Greatest Party That Never Happened”

“The Inventor: Out for Blood in Silicon Valley”

“Jane Fonda in Five Acts”

WINNER: “Leaving Neverland”

“Love, Gilda”

“Minding the Gap”

OUTSTANDING DOCUMENTARY/NONFICTION SERIES

“American Masters”

“Chef’s Table”

“Hostile Planet”

WINNER: “Our Planet”

“30 for 30”

OUTSTANDING MAKEUP (MULTI-CAMERA, NON-PROSTHETIC)

“Dancing with the Stars” — “Halloween Night”

“Rent”

“RuPaul’s Drag Race” — “Trump: The Rusical”

WINNER: “Saturday Night Live” — “Host: Adam Sandler”

“So You Think You Can Dance” — “Finale”

“The Voice” — “Live Top 13 Performances”

OUTSTANDING HAIRSTYLING (MULTI-CAMERA)

“Dancing with the Stars” — “Halloween Night”

WINNER: “RuPaul’s Drag Race” — “Trump: The Rusical”

“Saturday Night Live” — “Host: Adam Sandler”

“The Voice” — “Live Top 13 Performances”

“World of Dance” — “Episode 206”

OUTSTANDING COSTUMES (VARIETY/NONFICTION/REALITY)

“Dancing with the Stars” — “The Premiere”

“Homecoming: A Film by Beyonce”

“The Masked Singer” — “Finale”

WINNER: “RuPaul’s Drag Race” — “Trump: The Rusical”

“Saturday Night Live” — “Host: Sandra Oh”

OUTSTANDING DIRECTING (REALITY)

“The Amazing Race” — “Who Wants a Rolex?”

“American Ninja Warrior” — “Minneapolis City Qualifiers”

WINNER: “Queer Eye” — “Black Girl Magic”

“RuPaul’s Drag Race” — “Whatcha Unpackin?”

“Shark Tank” — “Episode 1002”

OUTSTANDING CASTING (REALITY)

“Born This Way”

WINNER: “Queer Eye”

“RuPaul’s Drag Race”

“Shark Tank”

“The Voice”

OUTSTANDING DIRECTING (DOCUMENTARY/NONFICTION)

WINNER: “Free Solo”

“FYRE: The Greatest Party That Never Happened”

“Leaving Neverland”

“RBG”

“Three Identical Strangers”

OUTSTANDING DIRECTING (VARIETY SPECIAL)

“Carpool Karaoke: When Corden Met McCartney”

“Homecoming: A Film by Beyonce”

“Live in Front of a Studio Audience: Norman Lear Presents: ‘All in the Family’ and ‘The Jeffersons’”

“The Oscars”

WINNER: “Springsteen on Broadway”

OUTSTANDING ANIMATED PROGRAM

“Adventure Time: Come Along with Me”

“Big Mouth” — “The Planned Parenthood Show”

“Bob’s Burgers” — “Just One of the Boyz 4 Now for Now”

“BoJack Horseman” — “Free Churro”

WINNER: “The Simpsons” — “Mad About the Toy”

BEST CHARACTER VOICE-OVER PERFORMANCE

Kevin Michael Richardson, “F is for Family”

WINNER: Seth MacFarlane, “Family Guy”

Alex Borstein, “Family Guy”

Hank Azaria, “The Simpsons”

Eric Jacobson, “When You Wish Upon a Pickle”

BEST PICTURE EDITING (VARIETY)

“Carpool Karaoke: When Corden Met McCartney”

“Drunk History” — “Are You Afraid of the Drunk?”

WINNER: “Last Week Tonight” — “The Wax and the Furious” (Segment)

“Last Week Tonight” — “The Journey of ChiiJohn” (Segment)

“Who is America?” — “Episode 102”

OUTSTANDING PICTURE EDITING (UNSTRUCTURED REALITY)

“Born This Way”

“Deadliest Catch” — “Battle of Kings”

“Life Below Zero” — “Cost of Winter”

“RuPaul’s Drag Race: Untucked”

WINNER: “United Shades of America” — “Hmong Americans and the Secret War”

OUTSTANDING PICTURE EDITING (STRUCTURED REALITY/COMPETITION)

“The Amazing Race” — “Who Wants a Rolex?”

WINNER: “Queer Eye”

“RuPaul’s Drag Race”

“RuPaul’s Drag Race All Stars” — “Jersey Justice”

“Survivor” — “Appearances Are Deceiving”

OUTSTANDING SOUND MIXING (VARIETY)

WINNER: “Aretha! A Grammy Celebration for the Queen of Soul”

“Carpool Karaoke: When Corden Met McCartney”

“61st Grammy Awards”

“Last Week Tonight” — “Authoritarianism”

“The Oscars”

OUTSTANDING SOUND MIXING (NONFICTION)

“Anthony Bourdain: Parts Unknown” — “Kenya”

WINNER: “Free Solo”

“FYRE: The Greatest Party That Never Happened”

“Leaving Neverland”

“Our Planet” — “One Planet”

OUTSTANDING SOUND EDITING (NONFICTION)

“Anthony Bourdain: Parts Unknown” — “Far West Texas”

WINNER: “Free Solo”

“FYRE: The Greatest Party That Never Happened”

“Leaving Neverland”

“Our Planet” — “Frozen Worlds”

OUTSTANDING LIGHTING DESIGN/DIRECTION (VARIETY SPECIAL)

“61st Grammy Awards”

“Kennedy Center Honors”

“The Oscars”

WINNER: “Rent”

“72nd Annual Tony Awards”

OUTSTANDING LIGHTING DESIGN/DIRECTION (VARIETY SERIES)

“America’s Got Talent” — “Semi Final #1 Performance Show”

“Dancing with the Stars” — “Semi-Finals”

WINNER: “Saturday Night Live” — “Host: John Mulaney”

“So You Think You Can Dance” — “Finale”

“The Voice” — “Live Finale, Part 1”

OUTSTANDING REALITY HOST

Ellen DeGeneres, “Ellen’s Game of Games”

Amy Poehler and Nick Offerman, “Making It”

WINNER: RuPaul Charles, “RuPaul’s Drag Race”

Marie Kondo, “Tidying Up”

James Corden, “The World’s Best”

OUTSTANDING UNSTRUCTURED REALITY PROGRAM

“Born This Way”

“Deadliest Catch”

“Life Below Zero”

“RuPaul’s Drag Race: Untucked”

“Somebody Feed Phil”

WINNER: “United Shades of America”

OUTSTANDING CINEMATOGRAPHY (NONFICTION)

“Anthony Bourdain: Parts Unknown” — “Bhutan”

WINNER: “Free Solo”

“Our Planet” — “Coastal Seas”

“Our Planet” — “Jungles”

“Our Planet” — “One Planet”

OUTSTANDING CINEMATOGRAPHY (REALITY)

“Deadliest Catch”

WINNER: “Life Below Zero”

“Queer Eye” — “God Bless Gay”

“RuPaul’s Drag Race” — “Trump: The Rusical”

“Survivor”

OUTSTANDING SHORT FORM ANIMATED PROGRAM

“Love, Death and Robots” — “The Witness”

“Robot Chicken” — “Why Is It Wet?”

“SpongeBob SquarePants” — “Plankton Paranoia”

“Steven Universe” — “Reunited”

“Teen Titans Go!” — “Nostalgia Is Not A Substitute For An Actual Story”

OUTSTANDING STRUCTURED REALITY PROGRAM

“Antiques Roadshow”

“Diners, Drive-Ins and Dives”

“Queer Eye”

“Shark Tank”

“Tidying Up”

“Who Do You Think You Are?”

OUTSTANDING REALITY HOST

Ellen DeGeneres, “Ellen’s Game of Games”

Amy Poehler and Nick Offerman, “Making It”

RuPaul Charles, “RuPaul’s Drag Race”

Marie Kondo, “Tidying Up”

James Corden, “The World’s Best”

OUTSTANDING VARIETY SPECIAL (LIVE)

“72nd Annuel Golden Globe Awards”

“61st Grammy Awards”

“Live in Front of a Studio Audience: ‘All in the Family’ and ‘The Jeffersons’”

“The Oscars”

“Rent”

“72nd Annual Tony Awards”

OUTSTANDING VARIETY SPECIAL (PRE-RECORDED)

“Carpool Karaoke: When Corden Met McCartney”

“Hannah Gadsby: Nanette”

“Homecoming: A Film by Beyonce”

“Springsteen on Broadway”

“Wanda Sykes: Not Normal”

OUTSTANDING CHOREOGRAPHY (VARIETY/REALITY)

Travis Wall, “So You Think You Can Dance”

Luther Brown, “So You Think You Can Dance”

Melvin Timtim, “World of Dance”

Suresh Mukund, “World of Dance”

Karen Forcano and Ricardo Vega, “World of Dance”

Tessandra Chavez, “World of Dance”

OUTSTANDING DIRECTING (VARIETY SPECIAL)

“Carpool Karaoke: When Corden Met McCartney”

“Homecoming: A Film by Beyonce”

“Live in Front of a Studio Audience: Norman Lear Presents: ‘All in the Family’ and ‘The Jeffersons’”

“The Oscars”

“Springsteen on Broadway”

OUTSTANDING INTERACTIVE PROGRAM

“Conan”

“The Daily Show with Trevor Noah”

“Last Week Tonight with John Oliver”

“The Late Late Show with James Corden”

“The Late Show with Stephen Colbert”

“NASA and SpaceX: The Interactive Demo-1 Launch”

OUTSTANDING CREATIVE ACHIEVEMENT IN INTERACTIVE MEDIA

“Conan Without Borders” — “Japan and Australia”

“Free Solo” — “360”

“The Late Late Show Carpool Karaoke Primetime Special 2019”

“The Oscars” — “Digital Experience”

OUTSTANDING LIGHTING DESIGN/DIRECTION (VARIETY SERIES)

“America’s Got Talent” — “Semi Final #1 Performance Show”

“Dancing with the Stars” — “Semi-Finals”

“Saturday Night Live” — “Host: John Mulaney”

“So You Think You Can Dance” — “Finale”

“The Voice” — “Live Finale, Part 1”

OUTSTANDING LIGHTING DESIGN/DIRECTION (VARIETY SPECIAL)

“61st Grammy Awards”

“Kennedy Center Honors”

“The Oscars”

“Rent”

“72nd Annual Tony Awards”

OUTSTANDING MUSIC COMPOSITION (DOCUMENTARY)

“Free Solo”

“Game of Thrones: The Last Watch”

“Hostile Planet” — “Oceans”

“Love, Gilda”

“Our Planet” — “One Planet”

“RBG”

OUTSTANDING MUSIC DIRECTION

“Aretha! A Grammy Celebration for the Queen of Soul”

“Fosse/Verdon” — “Life is a Cabaret”

“Homecoming: A Film by Beyonce”

“The Oscars”

“Q85: A Musical Celebration for Quincy Jones” — “Part 1”

“Saturday Night Live” — “Host: Adam Sandler”

OUTSTANDING MUSIC AND LYRICS

“Crazy Ex-Girlfriend” — “Antidepressants Are So Not A Big Deal”

“Documentary Now!” — “Holiday Party (I Did A Little Cocaine Tonight)”

“Flight of the Conchords: Live in London” — “Father and Son”

“Saturday Night Live” — “The Upper East Side”

“Song of Parkland” — “Beautiful Things Can Grow”

“72nd Annual Tony Awards” — “This One’s for You”

OUTSTANDING PICTURE EDITING (NONFICTION)

“Anthony Bourdain: Parts Unknown” — “Lower East Side”

“Free Solo”

“Leaving Neverland”

“RBG”

“Three Identical Strangers”

OUTSTANDING PRODUCTION DESIGN (VARIETY/REALITY SERIES)

“At Home with Amy Sedaris” — “Teenagers”

“Last Week Tonight” — “Authoritarianism”

“Queer Eye” — “Jones Bar-B-Q”

“Saturday Night Live” — “Host: John Mulaney”

“The Voice” — “Live Cross Battles Part 1”

OUTSTANDING PRODUCTION DESIGN (VARIETY SPECIAL)

“61st Grammy Awards”

“Homecoming: A Film by Beyonce”

“Live in Front of a Studio Audience: ‘All in the Family’ and ‘The Jeffersons’”

“The Oscars”

“Rent”

OUTSTANDING SHORT FORM VARIETY SERIES

“Billy on the Street”

“Carpool Karaoke: The Series”

“Gay of Thrones”

“Honest Trailers”

“The Randy Rainbow Show”

OUTSTANDING TECHNICAL DIRECTION/CAMERAWORK/VIDEO CONTROL (SERIES)

“The Big Bang Theory” — “The Stockholm Syndrome”

“Conan” — “Episode 1232”

“Last Week Tonight with John Oliver” — “Psychics”

“The Late Late Show with James Corden” — “Post AFC Championship Show With Chris Pratt And Russell Wilson”

“Saturday Night Live” — “Host: Adam Sandler”

“The Voice” — “Live Finale, Part 2”

OUTSTANDING NARRATOR

Angela Basset, “The Flood”

Liev Schreiber, “The Many Lives of Nick Buoniconti”

David Attenborough, “Our Planet”

Juliet Stevenson, “Queens of Mystery”

Charles Dance, “Savage Kingdom”

Anthony Mendez, “Wonders of Mexico”

PREVIOUSLY ANNOUNCED JURIED AWARDS

OUTSTANDING CHOREOGRAPHY FOR SCRIPTED PROGRAMMING

“Crazy Ex-Girlfriend” — Kathryn Burns, Choreographer

OUTSTANDING INDIVIDUAL ACHIEVEMENT IN ANIMATION

“Age of Sail” — Céline Desrumaux, Production Designer

“Age of Sail” — Bruno Mangyoku, Character Designer

“Age of Sail” — Jasmin Lai, Color

“Carmen Sandiego” — “The Chasing Paper Caper” — Elaine Lee, Background Painter

“Love, Death and Robots” — ”The Witness” — Alberto Mielgo, Production Designer

“Love, Death & Robots”: “Good Hunting” — Jun-ho Kim, Background Designer

“Love, Death & Robots”: “The Witness” — David Pate, Character Animator

“Love, Death & Robots”: “Sucker of Souls” — Owen Sullivan, Storyboard Artist

OUTSTANDING INNOVATION IN INTERACTIVE PROGRAMMING

“Artificial” (Twitch)

“Wolves in the Walls: It’s All Over” (Oculus Store)

OUTSTANDING MOTION DESIGN

“Patriot Act with Hasan Minhaj”

