2019 Emmys Winners List: Every Category Result from Television’s Biggest Night

From the wide-open categories to the virtual locks, here's where all the trophies are going after Sunday night's ceremony.

After months of campaigning and prognosticating and advocating, the Primetime Emmys are finally upon us. On Sunday night at the Microsoft Theater in downtown Los Angeles, awards are set to be given out in 27 categories across a number of different corners of the TV world.

Some big winners from last year (“The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel” and “Barry”) are back again this year, while a pair of the most-awarded shows in TV history (“Game of Thrones” and “Veep”) are vying for one last chance to rewrite the Emmy record books.

As Sunday’s festivities progress, IndieWire will be updating the list of the evening’s big winners. For a complete rundown of every individual and series nominated this year, see the full collection of category results below:

Drama Series

“Better Call Saul” (AMC)

“Bodyguard” (Netflix)

“Game of Thrones” (HBO)

“Killing Eve” (BBC America)

“Ozark” (Netflix)

“Pose” (FX)

“Succession” (HBO)

“This Is Us” (NBC)

Comedy Series

“Barry” (HBO)

“Fleabag” (Amazon)

“The Good Place” (NBC)

“The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel” (Amazon Prime Video)

“Russian Doll” (Netflix)

“Schitt’s Creek” (Pop)

“Veep” (HBO)

Limited Series

“Chernobyl” (HBO)

“Escape at Dannemora” (Showtime)

“Fosse Verdon” (FX)

“Sharp Objects” (HBO)

“When They See Us” (Netflix)

TV Movie

“Bandersnatch” (Netflix)

“Brexit” (HBO)

“Deadwood: The Movie” (HBO)

“King Lear” (Amazon Prime Video)

“My Dinner with Herve” (HBO)

Best Actress in a Drama Series

Emilia Clarke, “Game of Thrones”

Jodie Comer, “Killing Eve”

Viola Davis, “How to Get Away With Murder”

Laura Linney, “Ozark”

Mandy Moore, “This Is Us”

Sandra Oh, “Killing Eve”

Robin Wright, “House of Cards”

Best Actor in a Drama Series

Jason Bateman, “Ozark”

Sterling K. Brown, “This is Us”

Kit Harrington, “Game of Thrones”

Bob Odenkirk, “Better Call Saul”

Billy Porter, “Pose”

Milo Ventimiglia, “This Is Us”

Best Actress in a Comedy Series

Christina Applegate, “Dead to Me”

Rachel Brosnahan, “The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel”

Julia-Louis Dreyfus, “Veep”

Natasha Lyonne, “Russian Doll”

Catherine O’Hara, “Schitt’s Creek”

Phoebe Waller-Bridge, “Fleabag”

Best Actor in a Comedy Series

Anthony Anderson, “Black-ish”

Don Cheadle, “Black Monday,”

Ted Danson, “The Good Place”

Michael Douglas, “The Kominksy Method”

Bill Hader, “Barry”

Eugene Levy, “Schitt’s Creek”

Lead Actress in a Limited Series

Amy Adams, “Sharp Objects”

Patricia Arquette, “Escape at Dannemora”

Aunjanue Ellis, “When They See Us”

Joey King, “The Act”

Niecy Nash, “When They See Us”

Michelle Williams, “Fosse/Verdon”

Lead Actor in a Limited Series

Mahershala Ali, “True Detective”

Benicio del Toro, “Escape at Dannemora”

Hugh Grant, “A Very English Scandal”

Jared Harris, “Chernobyl”

Jharrel Jerome, “When They See Us”

Sam Rockwell, “Fosse/Verdon”

Best Supporting Actress in a Drama Series

Gwendoline Christie, “Game of Thrones”

Julia Garner, “Ozark”

Lena Headey, “Game of Thrones”

Fiona Shaw, “Killing Eve”

Sophie Turner, “Game of Thrones”

Maisie Williams, “Game of Thrones”

Best Supporting Actor in a Drama Series

Alfie Allen, “Game of Thrones”

Jonathan Banks, “Better Call Saul”

Nikolaj Coster-Waldau, “Game of Thrones”

Peter Dinklage, “Game of Thrones”

Giancarlo Esposito, “Better Call Saul”

Michael Kelly, “House of Cards”

Chris Sullivan, “This is Us”

Best Supporting Actress in a Comedy Series

Alex Borstein, “The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel”

Anna Chlumsky, “Veep”

Sian Clifford, “Fleabag”

Olivia Colman, “Fleabag”

Betty Gilpin, “GLOW”

Sarah Goldberg, “Barry”

Marin Hinkle, “The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel”

Kate McKinnon, “Saturday Night Live”

Best Supporting Actor in a Comedy Series

Alan Arkin, “The Kominsky Method”

Anthony Carrigan, “Barry”

Tony Hale, “Veep”

Tony Shalhoub, “The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel”

Stephen Root, “Barry”

Henry Winkler, “Barry”

Best Supporting Actress in a Limited Series or TV Movie

Patricia Arquette, “The Act”

Marsha Stephanie Blake, “When They See Us”

Patricia Clarkson, “Sharp Objects”

Vera Farmiga, “When They See Us”

Margaret Qualley, “Fosse/Verdon”

Emily Watson, “Chernobyl”

Best Supporting Actor in a Limited Series or TV Movie

Asante Blackk, “When They See Us”

Paul Dano, “Escape at Dannemora”

John Leguizamo, “When They See Us”

Stellan Skarsgård, “Chernobyl”

Ben Whishaw, “A Very English Scandal”

Michael K. Williams, “When They See Us”

Variety Sketch Series

“At Home with Amy Sedaris” (truTV)

“Documentary Now!” (IFC)

“Drunk History” (Comedy Central)

“I Love You, America” (Hulu)

“Saturday Night Live” (NBC)

“Who is America?” (Showtime)

Variety Talk Series

“The Daily Show with Trevor Noah” (Comedy Central)

“Full Frontal with Samantha Bee” (TBS)

“Jimmy Kimmel Live!” (ABC)

“Last Week Tonight with John Oliver” (HBO)

“The Late Late Show with James Corden” (CBS)

“The Late Show with Stephen Colbert” (CBS)

Reality-Competition Program

“The Amazing Race” (CBS)

“American Ninja Warrior” (NBC)

“Nailed It” (Netflix)

“RuPaul’s Drag Race” (VH1)

“Top Chef” (Bravo)

“The Voice” (NBC)

Directing for a Drama Series

Jason Bateman, “Ozark”

David Benioff and D.B. Weiss, “Game of Thrones”

Daina Reid, “The Handmaid’s Tale”

Lisa Brühlmann, “Killing Eve”

Adam McKay, “Succession”

David Nutter, “Game of Thrones”

Miguel Sapochnik, “Game of Thrones”

Directing for a Comedy Series

Alec Berg, “Barry”

Harry Bradbeer, “Fleabag”

Mark Cendrowski, “The Big Bang Theory”

Bill Hader, “Barry”

Amy Sherman-Palladino, “The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel”

Daniel Palladino, “The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel”

Directing for a Limited Series, TV Movie, or Dramatic Special

Ava DuVernay, “When They See Us”

Stephen Frears, “A Very English Scandal”

Thomas Kail, “Fosse/Verdon”

Johan Renck, “Chernobyl”

Ben Stiller, “Escape at Dannemora”

Jessica Yu, “Fosse/Verdon”

Writing for a Drama Series

Jesse Armstrong, “Succession”

David Benioff and D.B. Weiss, “Game of Thrones”

Emerald Fennell, “Killing Eve”

Peter Gould and Thomas Schnauz, “Better Call Saul”

Jed Mercurio, “Bodyguard”

Bruce Miller and Kira Snyder, “The Handmaid’s Tale”

Writing for a Comedy Series

Alec Berg and Bill Hader, “Barry”

Maya Erskine, Anna Konkle, and Stacy Osei-Kuffour, “PEN15”

Leslye Headland, Natasha Lyonne, and Amy Poehler, “Russian Doll”

David Mandel, “Veep”

Josh Siegal and Dylan Morgan, “The Good Place”

Allison Silverman, “Russian Doll”

Phoebe Waller-Bridge, “Fleabag”

Writing for a Limited Series, TV Movie, or Dramatic Special

Russell T. Davies, “A Very English Scandal”

Ava DuVernay and Michael Starrbury, “When They See Us”

Brett Johnson, Michael Tolkin, “Escape at Dannemora”

Brett Johnson, Michael Tolkin, Jerry Stahl, “Escape at Dannemora”

Steven Levenson and Joel Fields, “Fosse/Verdon”

Craig Mazin, “Chernobyl”

For more from this year’s Emmys, visit the IndieWire Awards homepage here.

