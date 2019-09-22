2019 Primetime Emmy Awards: The Best of the Red Carpet

Here comes the glam in downtown LA, as stars of the small screen turn out for TV's biggest night of the year.

IndieWire has rounded up the best of the 2019 red carpet and will continue to update throughout the day as we get closer to the beginning of the show, which starts at 8 p.m. ET. Also, check out IndieWire’s predictions from IndieWire TV Critic & Deputy Editor Ben Travers, here.

The final season of HBO’s “Game of Thrones” is poised to clean house this evening, but there should be a few surprises in store amid a year packed with standout contenders from streaming platforms as well as more traditional television networks. “Game of Thrones” nabbed a record-busting 32 nominations for its eighth and final season, and the hit fantasy epic already won 10 Emmys at last weekend’s Creative Arts Emmy ceremony. The sprawling show based on George R.R. Martin’s series of tomes is nominated for Outstanding Drama Series, pitted against AMC’s “Better Call Saul,” Netflix’s “Bodyguard” and “Ozark,” BBC America’s “Killing Eve,” FX’s “Pose,” HBO’s “Succession,” and NBC’s “This Is Us.”

But the Outstanding Drama Series category may be the night’s least interesting race. Predicted acting winners include Julia Louis-Dreyfus as a career-topping send-off for her hilarious work in the final season of “Veep”; Bill Hader for the dark comedy “Barry”; Sandra Oh for the espionage thriller “Killing Eve,” with her co-star Jodie Comer as a possible dark-horse upset; and Billy Porter for playing ballroom emcee Pray Tell in “Pose.” Meanwhile, “Chernobyl” and “When They See Us” will be locked in battle after battle for each Limited Series category, including the big one.

Cable subscribers can stream the broadcast on or the FOX NOW app. Live television streaming services that carry Fox can also be used to live stream the Emmys, including DirecTV Now, Hulu with Live TV, PlayStation Vue, and YouTube TV.

At last weekend’s Creative Arts Emmy Awards, HBO was the big crafts winner with “Game of Thrones” and “Chernobyl” (which snagged seven) — which should set up both series in a nice position to win more prizes tonight at the Microsoft Theater.

