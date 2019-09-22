×
2019 Primetime Emmy Awards: The Best of the Red Carpet

Here comes the glam in downtown LA, as stars of the small screen turn out for TV's biggest night of the year.

2 hours ago

Sterling K. Brown

Sterling K. Brown

Christopher Polk/Variety/Shutterstock

It’s finally here! The 2019 Primetime Emmy Awards will unfold tonight at the Microsoft Theater in downtown Los Angeles, and here comes the glam, as stars of the small screen turn out for TV’s biggest night of the year.

IndieWire has rounded up the best of the 2019 red carpet and will continue to update throughout the day as we get closer to the beginning of the show, which starts at 8 p.m. ET. Also, check out IndieWire’s predictions from IndieWire TV Critic & Deputy Editor Ben Travers, here.

The final season of HBO’s “Game of Thrones” is poised to clean house this evening, but there should be a few surprises in store amid a year packed with standout contenders from streaming platforms as well as more traditional television networks. “Game of Thrones” nabbed a record-busting 32 nominations for its eighth and final season, and the hit fantasy epic already won 10 Emmys at last weekend’s Creative Arts Emmy ceremony. The sprawling show based on George R.R. Martin’s series of tomes is nominated for Outstanding Drama Series, pitted against AMC’s “Better Call Saul,” Netflix’s “Bodyguard” and “Ozark,” BBC America’s “Killing Eve,” FX’s “Pose,” HBO’s “Succession,” and NBC’s “This Is Us.”

Related

But the Outstanding Drama Series category may be the night’s least interesting race. Predicted acting winners include Julia Louis-Dreyfus as a career-topping send-off for her hilarious work in the final season of “Veep”; Bill Hader for the dark comedy “Barry”; Sandra Oh for the espionage thriller “Killing Eve,” with her co-star Jodie Comer as a possible dark-horse upset; and Billy Porter for playing ballroom emcee Pray Tell in “Pose.” Meanwhile, “Chernobyl” and “When They See Us” will be locked in battle after battle for each Limited Series category, including the big one.

Cable subscribers can stream the broadcast on Fox.com or the FOX NOW app. Live television streaming services that carry Fox can also be used to live stream the Emmys, including DirecTV Now, Hulu with Live TV, PlayStation Vue, and YouTube TV.

At last weekend’s Creative Arts Emmy Awards, HBO was the big crafts winner with “Game of Thrones” and “Chernobyl” (which snagged seven) — which should set up both series in a nice position to win more prizes tonight at the Microsoft Theater.

Michelle Williams and Busy Philipps71st Annual Primetime Emmy Awards, Arrivals, Microsoft Theatre, Los Angeles, USA - 22 Sep 2019

Michelle Williams and Busy Philipps

Christopher Polk/Variety/Shutterstock

Maya Rudolph71st Annual Primetime Emmy Awards, Arrivals, Microsoft Theatre, Los Angeles, USA - 22 Sep 2019

Maya Rudolph

WWD/Shutterstock

Reggie Watts71st Annual Primetime Emmy Awards, Arrivals, Microsoft Theatre, Los Angeles, USA - 22 Sep 2019

Reggie Watts

David Buchan/Shutterstock

Sandra Oh71st Annual Primetime Emmy Awards, Arrivals, Microsoft Theatre, Los Angeles, USA - 22 Sep 2019

Sandra Oh

Matt Baron/Shutterstock

Billy Porter71st Annual Primetime Emmy Awards, Arrivals, Microsoft Theatre, Los Angeles, USA - 22 Sep 2019

Billy Porter

Christopher Polk/Variety/Shutterstock

Julia Louis-Dreyfus71st Annual Primetime Emmy Awards, Arrivals, Microsoft Theatre, Los Angeles, USA - 22 Sep 2019

Julia Louis-Dreyfus

Matt Baron/Shutterstock

Amy Adams71st Annual Primetime Emmy Awards, Arrivals, Microsoft Theatre, Los Angeles, USA - 22 Sep 2019

Amy Adams

Rob Latour/Shutterstock

Paul Dano and Zoe Kazan71st Annual Primetime Emmy Awards, Arrivals, Microsoft Theatre, Los Angeles, USA - 22 Sep 2019

Paul Dano and Zoe Kazan

Christopher Polk/Variety/Shutterstock

Amy Poehler71st Annual Primetime Emmy Awards, Arrivals, Microsoft Theatre, Los Angeles, USA - 22 Sep 2019

Amy Poehler

Matt Baron/Shutterstock

Rachel Brosnahan71st Annual Primetime Emmy Awards, Arrivals, Microsoft Theatre, Los Angeles, USA - 22 Sep 2019

Rachel Brosnahan

Matt Baron/Shutterstock

Julia Garner71st Annual Primetime Emmy Awards, Arrivals, Microsoft Theatre, Los Angeles, USA - 22 Sep 2019

Julia Garner

Christopher Polk/Variety/Shutterstock

Taraji P. Henson71st Annual Primetime Emmy Awards, Arrivals, Microsoft Theatre, Los Angeles, USA - 22 Sep 2019

Taraji P. Henson

Christopher Polk/Variety/Shutterstock

Kerry Washington71st Annual Primetime Emmy Awards, Arrivals, Microsoft Theatre, Los Angeles, USA - 22 Sep 2019

Kerry Washington

Christopher Polk/Variety/Shutterstock

Kit Harrington71st Annual Primetime Emmy Awards, Arrivals, Microsoft Theatre, Los Angeles, USA - 22 Sep 2019

Kit Harrington

WWD/Shutterstock

Naomi Watts71st Annual Primetime Emmy Awards, Arrivals, Microsoft Theatre, Los Angeles, USA - 22 Sep 2019

Naomi Watts

Matt Baron/Shutterstock

Jharrel Jerome arrives at the 71st Primetime Emmy Awards, at the Microsoft Theater in Los Angeles71st Primetime Emmy Awards - Limo Drop Off, Los Angeles, USA - 22 Sep 2019

Jharrel Jerome

Dan Steinberg/Invision/AP/Shutterstock

Viola Davis71st Annual Primetime Emmy Awards, Arrivals, Microsoft Theatre, Los Angeles, USA - 22 Sep 2019

Viola Davis

Matt Baron/Shutterstock

Regina King71st Annual Primetime Emmy Awards, Arrivals, Microsoft Theatre, Los Angeles, USA - 22 Sep 2019

Regina King

Matt Baron/Shutterstock

Kate McKinnon71st Annual Primetime Emmy Awards, Arrivals, Microsoft Theatre, Los Angeles, USA - 22 Sep 2019

Kate McKinnon

Christopher Polk/Variety/Shutterstock

MJ Rodriguez71st Annual Primetime Emmy Awards, Arrivals, Microsoft Theatre, Los Angeles, USA - 22 Sep 2019

Mj Rodriguez

Christopher Polk/Variety/Shutterstock

RuPaul71st Annual Primetime Emmy Awards, Arrivals, Microsoft Theatre, Los Angeles, USA - 22 Sep 2019

RuPaul

WWD/Shutterstock

Jodie Comer71st Annual Primetime Emmy Awards, Arrivals, Microsoft Theatre, Los Angeles, USA - 22 Sep 2019

Jodie Comer

Matt Baron/Shutterstock

Antoni Porowski71st Annual Primetime Emmy Awards, Arrivals, Microsoft Theatre, Los Angeles, USA - 22 Sep 2019

Antoni Porowski

Matt Baron/Shutterstock

Jameela Jamil71st Annual Primetime Emmy Awards, Arrivals, Microsoft Theatre, Los Angeles, USA - 22 Sep 2019

Jameela Jamil

WWD/Shutterstock

Patricia Clarkson71st Annual Primetime Emmy Awards, Arrivals, Microsoft Theatre, Los Angeles, USA - 22 Sep 2019

Patricia Clarkson

Rob Latour/Shutterstock

Steven Canals71st Annual Primetime Emmy Awards, Arrivals, Microsoft Theatre, Los Angeles, USA - 22 Sep 2019

Steven Canals

Matt Baron/Shutterstock

Catherine O'Hara, Annie Murphy, Eugene Levy and Daniel Levy71st Annual Primetime Emmy Awards, Arrivals, Microsoft Theatre, Los Angeles, USA - 22 Sep 2019

Catherine O’Hara, Annie Murphy, Eugene Levy, and Daniel Levy

Matt Baron/Shutterstock

Laverne Cox71st Annual Primetime Emmy Awards, Arrivals, Microsoft Theatre, Los Angeles, USA - 22 Sep 2019

Laverne Cox

Rob Latour/Shutterstock

Alfie Allen71st Annual Primetime Emmy Awards, Arrivals, Microsoft Theatre, Los Angeles, USA - 22 Sep 2019

Alfie Allen

Matt Baron/Shutterstock

Anna Chlumsky71st Annual Primetime Emmy Awards, Arrivals, Microsoft Theatre, Los Angeles, USA - 22 Sep 2019

Anna Chlumsky

Rob Latour/Shutterstock

Milo Ventimiglia71st Annual Primetime Emmy Awards, Arrivals, Microsoft Theatre, Los Angeles, USA - 22 Sep 2019

Milo Ventimiglia

Rob Latour/Shutterstock

Sharon Osbourne

Sharon Osbourne

Matt Baron/Shutterstock

Mario Lopez71st Annual Primetime Emmy Awards, Arrivals, Microsoft Theatre, Los Angeles, USA - 22 Sep 2019

Mario Lopez

Christopher Polk/Variety/Shutterstock

Charlie Barnett71st Annual Primetime Emmy Awards, Arrivals, Microsoft Theatre, Los Angeles, USA - 22 Sep 2019

Charlie Barnett

Christopher Polk/Variety/Shutterstock

Our Lady J

Our Lady J

WWD/Shutterstock

James Van Der Beek71st Annual Primetime Emmy Awards, Arrivals, Microsoft Theatre, Los Angeles, USA - 22 Sep 2019

James Van Der Beek

Matt Baron/Shutterstock

Dyllon Burnside71st Annual Primetime Emmy Awards, Arrivals, Microsoft Theatre, Los Angeles, USA - 22 Sep 2019

Dyllón Burnside

Matt Baron/Shutterstock

Bob Odenkirk arrives at the 71st Primetime Emmy Awards, at the Microsoft Theater in Los Angeles71st Primetime Emmy Awards - Arrivals, Los Angeles, USA - 22 Sep 2019

Bob Odenkirk

Vince Bucci/Invision/AP/Shutterstock

Indya Moore71st Annual Primetime Emmy Awards, Arrivals, Microsoft Theatre, Los Angeles, USA - 22 Sep 2019

Indya Moore

WWD/Shutterstock

Vera Farmiga71st Annual Primetime Emmy Awards, Arrivals, Microsoft Theatre, Los Angeles, USA - 22 Sep 2019

Vera Farmiga

Christopher Polk/Variety/Shutterstock

