A24 Is Giving Away Three Months of Free Couples Therapy Because of ‘Midsommar’

If taking your significant other to "Midsommar" put a dent in your relationship, A24 is offering up a solution.

A24 is often behind some of the best trailers of the year (just look at the wild “Uncut Gems” trailer the distributor released yesterday), but the studio’s marketing team has truly outdone itself by offering free couples therapy to celebrate the digital release of Ari Aster’s “Midsommar.” A24 has partnered with online and mobile therapy company Talkspace to give away free three months of couples therapy to viewers. All one has to do to enter is comment on the video below on Instagram, Twitter, or Facebook by tagging a friend or significant other.

“Midsommar” opened in July and made just under $30 million at the U.S. box office. Aster’s film is widely regarded as one of the most horrifying breakup movies ever made, so it’s only appropriate that A24 is offering up three months of free couples therapy. IndieWire chief critic Eric Kohn called the movie a “perverse breakup movie” in his B+ review. The film stars Florence Pugh and Jack Reynor as a couple whose relationship becomes unhinged after they join their friends on a vacation to a remote Swedish village. The supporting cast includes Vilhelm Blomgren, William Jackson Harper, and Will Poulter.

A24 is also releasing Aster’s extended director’s cut, which IndieWire senior film critic David Ehrlich hailed as being better and more rewarding than the theatrical version. The director’s cut, which premiered in August at Film at Lincoln Center’s Scary Movies festival, runs 171 minutes and includes nearly 30 minutes of additional footage. The director’s cut had a limited theatrical release over Labor Day weekend.

“The director’s cut of ‘Midsommar’ isn’t a radically different movie, but it’s a much richer one,” Ehrlich writes. “Some of the added moments are less vital than others, but all of them help to create a more textured experience, and — perhaps most importantly — give you the time required to fall even deeper under its harsh psychedelic spell. … Aster’s new edit might raise some eyebrows, but this is what a director’s cut should be.”

Both the theatrical and the director’s cut of “Midsommar” are now available on digital. The movie will hit Blu-ray and DVD on October 8.

