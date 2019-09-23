Alex Borstein Wins Emmy for Outstanding Supporting Actress in a Comedy Series for ‘The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel’

This is the actress' second Emmy nomination and win for her performance on the Amazon series.

Alex Borstein won the Primetime Emmy Award for Outstanding Supporting Actress in a Comedy Series, for her performance in Amazon Prime Video’s “The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel.”

This is the actress’ second Emmy nomination and win for her performance in the series. She won the Emmy in this category last year as well.

Borstein beat out “Fleabag” nominees Olivia Colman, who was the favorite in this category, and her “Fleabag” co-star Sian Clifford.

Repeat winners have been a bit of a trend over the past decade. Prior to Alex Borstein’s win in 2018, Kate McKinnon won for “SNL” in 2016 and 2017. Before that, Allison Janney took home the Emmy for “Mom” in 2014 and 2015 (before switching to the lead category in subsequent seasons). Julie Bowen also won in back-to-back years for “Modern Family” from 2011 to 2012. You have to go back to 2001 – 2003 to get to the next repeat winner — Doris Roberts for “Everybody Loves Raymond,” who won three years in a row — which indicates the trend could be in mid-swing or coming to a close.

Additionally, the Best Supporting Actress in a Comedy is one of the few categories that continues to be dominated by broadcast networks. Since 2000, only three actresses co-starring in premium cable or streaming series have won the category: the aforementioned Borstein in Amazon’s “The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel,” Merritt Wever in Showtime’s “Nurse Jackie” (2013), and Cynthia Nixon in HBO’s “Sex and the City” (2004). Borstein’s win this year is a tick in the win column for the non-broadcast networks.

For all the updated winners from this year’s Emmys, visit our full list here. You can also read all of IndieWire’s Emmys coverage at our awards homepage.

