Ansel Elgort Calls Out Film Critics for Tanking ‘The Goldfinch’: ‘There Is a Lot of Good in the Film’

"The Goldfinch" is one of the worst reviewed and worst performing studio releases of 2019.

Ansel Elgort is standing by “The Goldfinch” amidst negative reviews and even worse box office. The John Crowley-directed adaptation of Donna Tartt’s Pulitzer Prize-winning novel dropped a massive 71% in its second weekend in theaters, grossing less than $800,000 and bringing its domestic total to $4.5 million. “The Goldfinch” release has been a disaster for Warner Bros., but leading actor Elgort took to his Instagram page over the weekend to defend the movie and call out film critics for deciding to only focus on the bad in their highly negative “Goldfinch” reviews.

“Critics usually are really great writers and they have to kind of choose a side,” Elgort said on his Instagram story. “They decided that pointing out everything wrong with the film is the best way to write their reviews, their articles. They are all great articles, too. All the bad reviews are well written but there is a lot of good in the film, too. The film does work. People who see it, enjoy it and are moved by it.”

Elgort added, “The most important person it moved for me was my mother, and she’s not moved by all my films. She really liked this one, which made me really like it, too. So it’s still in theaters, take your mom.”

Elgort’s “Goldfinch” defense allegedly helped the movie on Letterboxd, as Elgort’s followers took to the fan review app and flooded the movie with four star reviews. One Letterboxd user noticed that in the aftermath of Elgort’s video the fan score for “The Goldfinch” spiked up a bit. Regardless, “The Goldfinch” will go down as one of the year’s worst reviewed and worst performing studio releases. IndieWire senior film critic David Ehrlich gave the movie a D+ review following its Toronto International Film Festival world premiere.

“‘The Goldfinch’ is a leaden and lifeless movie that never gets off the ground,” Ehrlich writes, “Sure to disappoint anyone who watches it with great expectations.”

Fortunately for Elgort, the actor has several rebound projects on the horizon. Elgort is starring as Tony in Steven Spielberg’s highly anticipated “West Side Story” remake, opening in theaters in 2020, and the actor has also teased that a “Baby Driver 2” script from Edgar Wright has been completed.

