Robert Pattinson’s ‘Batman’ Eyes Jonah Hill as The Riddler, Jeffrey Wright as Commissioner Gordon — Report

Wright and Hill are both in talks to star in director Matt Reeves' upcoming tentpole.

Jeffrey Wright and Jonah Hill are in talks to star in the upcoming film from director Matt Reeves, “The Batman,” according to new reports. The DC reboot will star Robert Pattinson, as already announced, as the caped crusader.

Wright is circling the role of Commissioner James Gordon, one of the Dark Knight’s most trusted allies in Gotham City. In the 1989 version of the film directed by Tim Burton, Gordon was played by Pat Hingle. In Christopher Nolan’s Dark Knight films — which brought a certain gravitas and real-world solemnity to the pop-colored comic book franchise — Gordon was played by Gary Oldman.

Jonah Hill, per Collider, is in talks to play The Riddler. He has previously been played in live-action by Frank Gorshin and John Astin in the 1960s “Batman” television series, Jim Carrey in the 1995 film “Batman Forever,” and Cory Michael Smith in the series “Gotham.”

Jeffrey Wright is currently best known for his role as human replica Bernard Lowe on “Westworld,” which has earned him two Emmy nominations for Outstanding Lead Actor in a Drama Series. His work has run the gamut from TV such as “Boardwalk Empire” to, on the big screen, indies and major blockbusters, including “The Hunger Games” films. In 2004, Wright won a Primetime Emmy Award for Outstanding Supporting Actor in a Miniseries or Movie for Mike Nichols’ HBO adaptation of the Tony Kushner play, “Angels in America.” In that masterful miniseries, Wright played at least five different roles, including as Roy Cohn’s tart-tongued nurse, Belize. Wright recently performed in the box-office bomb “The Goldfinch,” and will soon be seen in Wes Anderson’s “The French Dispatch.” He’s also appearing on the festival circuit with Steven Soderbergh’s “The Laundromat.”

Jonah Hill, meanwhile, recently appeared on Netflix’s “Maniac,” and forayed into directing with “mid90s.” He has received Academy Award nominations for supporting performances in “Moneyball” and “The Wolf of Wall Street.” He voiced Green Lantern in “The Lego Movie” and “The Lego Batman Movie,” but “The Batman” would mark his first live-action DC film.

Featuring original characters created by Bob Kane and Bill Finger, “The Batman” is also written by director Reeves, who helmed “War for the Planet of the Apes,” “Dawn of the Planet of the Apes,” “Let Me In,” and “Cloverfield,” as well as episodes of classic television series prior to that, from “Homicide: Life on the Street” to “Felicity.”

Theories abound that Robert Pattinson’s Batman will somehow eventually cross over with Joaquin Phoenix’s Joker, who is the subject of Todd Phillips’ upcoming, Venice Golden Lion-winning thriller from Warner Bros. Matt Reeves’ “The Batman” is not currently connected to the DC Extended Universe, but is instead its own thing entirely.

