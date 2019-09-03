‘Between Two Ferns: The Movie’ Trailer: Zach Galifianakis Hits the Road for Netflix

The Funny or Die series is now a movie with cameos from Will Ferrell, Brie Larson, Peter Dinklage, Keanu Reeves, Jon Hamm and many more.

Only someone as funny and weird as Zach Galifianakis could jump the line from web series to TV show and go straight to making a movie. Well, a Netflix movie, at least. For his next project, the actor and comedian has adapted his hit Funny or Die interview series “Between Two Ferns” into a feature-length movie. “Between Two Ferns: The Movie” will hit Netflix later this month, and the first official trailer promises a wild ride full of celebrity cameos, Galifianakis asking famous people uncomfortable questions that have been thoroughly vetted, washed out lighting and physical comedy.

While the trailer doesn’t offer much in the way of a plot set-up, there does appear to be some semblance of one. The Netflix synopsis offers: “Zach Galifianakis and his oddball crew take a road trip to complete a series of high-profile celebrity interviews and restore his reputation.”

That otherwise sparkling reputation is in danger due to a burst water pipe incident that inadvertently kills Matthew Mcconaughey, at least momentarily, as Will Ferrell admonishes Galifianakis. Ferrell promises Galifianakis a real TV talk show if he can clean up his mess. After all — he is a straight white man, he deserves it, he quips. He then embarks on a road trip with his small misfit crew, an eclectic band of comedians that includes “Crashing” star Lauren Lapkus, in search of grander interview subjects.

Along the way, he encounters fellow famous people such as Peter Dinklage, Benedict Cumberbatch (whose name he can’t pronounce), Paul Rudd, Tiffany Haddish, Brie Larson (who doesn’t answer his question about her first period), Keanu Reeves, Jon Hamm (whom he calls a “hot idiot”), David Letterman, Jason Schwartzman, Adam Scott, John Cho, Chance the Rapper, Rashida Jones, Hailee Steinfeld, John Legend, Chrissy Teigen (who propositions him), and Tessa Thompson.

Galifianakis is best know for his breakout role in “The Hangover” franchise, and has since become one of the most beloved comedic actors of his generation. He co-created the FX series, “Baskets,” a critical darling that just concluded this summer after four seasons.

“Between Two Ferns: The Movie” will become available to stream on Netflix on September 20. Check out the highly entertaining first trailer below.

