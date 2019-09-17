‘Big Mouth’ Season 3 Trailer: Netflix’s NSFW Animated Favorite Gets More Shocking

"Joker" isn't the only big release hitting the first weekend of October.

Only “Big Mouth” could get away with promoting its upcoming third season by showing a masturbation game show hosted by a talking vagina. That sentence might be shocking to some, but it’s just another hilarious comedic set piece for fans of Nick Kroll and John Mulaney’s beloved animated series. Netflix has dropped the “Big Mouth” Season 3 trailer and it’s full of raging hormones, cringing puberty developments, and fantastical looks at human reproductive systems. Oh “Big Mouth,” it’s so good to have you back.

Netflix’s official synopsis for the new season of “Big Mouth” reads: “In Season 3, ‘Big Mouth’ focuses on what’s like to be going through puberty now. The show continues exploring human sexuality and everything around it, tackling issues such as cell phone addiction, female anger, the vast spectrum of sexuality, Adderall abuse, dick pics, toxic masculinity, and of course ‘how to have an orgasm.'”

One of the big new additions to the cast this year is “Westworld” Emmy nominee Thandie Newton, who lends her voice to Missy’s new Hormone Mistress. Comedian Ali Wong also comes to “Big Mouth” as the voice of a new student who makes everyone at Bridgeton Middle question their sexuality. Returning cast members include Kroll, Mulaney, Maya Rudolph, Jason Mantzoukas, Jordan Peele, Fred Armisen, Jenny Slate, and Jessi Klein

After earning a Primetime Emmy Award nomination for Outstanding Original Music and Lyrics in its first season, “Big Mouth” broke into the Outstanding Animated Program race at this year’s Emmy Awards. The show was nominated against Netflix’s other acclaimed animated program “Bojack Horseman,” but both series lost out to Fox’s long-running “The Simpsons.” The first two seasons of “Big Mouth” ran 10 episodes each. The show also aired a Valentine’s Day special in February.

“Big Mouth” Season 3 will be available to stream on Netflix starting October 4.

