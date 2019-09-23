‘Black Mirror: Bandersnatch’ Wins Emmy for Outstanding TV Movie, Topping ‘Deadwood’

"Black Mirror's" winning streak continued, as "Deadwood" was topped by the two-time incumbent.

“Black Mirror: Bandersnatch” has won the 2019 Emmy for Outstanding TV Movie. It marks the second win this year for the Netflix original series, and the third year in a row that a “Black Mirror” entry has won Best TV Movie.

“Bandersnatch” was released as a standalone entry in the “Black Mirror” franchise, and the first interactive version of the show. The synopsis reads as follows: “In 1984, a young programmer begins to question reality as he adapts a sprawling fantasy novel into a video game and soon faces a mind-mangling challenge.”

At last weekend’s Creative Arts Emmy Awards, “Bandersnatch” won Outstanding Creative Achievement in Interactive Media within a Scripted Program. Many expected its victories to end there, as HBO’s “Deadwood” revival movie was heavily favored to win Best TV Movie. David Milch’s farewell movie earned nine nominations, but ended up winning none. In the past, “Deadwood” won eight Emmys during its original run on HBO.

