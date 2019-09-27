‘BoJack Horseman’ to End with Season 6 — Watch the First Trailer for the Final Season Now

Raphael Bob-Waksberg's critically acclaimed Netflix series will split its final season into two parts, the first airing in October and the second in 2020.

“BoJack Horseman” is coming to an end with Season 6, but like many great antihero dramas, it’s extending the final season as long as possible. Netflix announced Thursday morning that Raphael Bob-Waksberg’s award-winning animated comedy will end with a 16-episode final season. Part 1 will premiere on October 25, while Part 2’s release date is set for January 31, 2020. (The dates can also be seen at the end of the new trailer below.)

Season 6 was written and produced as the final season of the series, so “BoJack” fans will get an ending conceived as such by the show’s creative team. Moreover, anyone paying attention to the creator’s recent efforts could have anticipated a transition period. Bob-Waksberg executive-produced the short-lived but beloved Netflix animated comedy “Tuca & Bertie” (created by “Bojack Horseman” supervising producer and production designer Lisa Hanawalt). The series premiered in May and was canceled in July, only two months before “Undone” debuted on Amazon — another well-received original series that Bob-Waksberg co-created and executive produced.

In between, he published a collection of short stories, titled “Someone Who Will Love You in All Your Damaged Glory.”

“BoJack Horseman” Season 6 picks up with BoJack (voiced by Will Arnett) still residing at a rehabilitation facility. The celebrity horse narrates the trailer below via a letter he’s writing to Diane (Alison Brie), and it’s clear he’s made great strides since admitting he needs help. A professional self-saboteur (literally and figuratively), there’s no guaranteed happy ending for the former sitcom star, whose Don Draper-esque journey toward self-fulfillment could take him just about anywhere.

Such comparisons (often invited — and subverted — by the series itself) make the final season split all the more fitting. “The Sopranos” split its sixth and final season into two parts, airing in March 2006 and April 2007. “Breaking Bad” did the same with its fifth season, and, yes, “Mad Men” did as well, splitting its 14-episode Season 7 into two parts.

The final season will consist of 16 episodes total, with eight episodes constituting each part. You can watch the trailer for Season 6, Part 1 below before “BoJack Horseman” returns October 25 on Netflix.

