‘Breaking Bad’ Movie Debuts Tons of New Footage, Teases Plot in Gripping Official Trailer

Aaron Paul takes centerstage in the upcoming "El Camino: A Breaking Bad Movie."

Netflix has finally pulled back the curtain on “El Camino: A Breaking Bad Movie,” debuting an official trailer that is full of two minutes and 16 seconds of new footage from the upcoming feature. The streaming giant premiered a debut trailer for “El Camino” during the Emmys that was just one brief scene of Aaron Paul’s Jesse Pinkman. “Breaking Bad” showrunner Vince Gilligan directed “El Camino” in secret, which led some fans to wonder if Netflix would avoid releasing detailed footage before the film’s October premiere. It turns out that’s not the case as the trailer below features a ton of first-look footage showing Jesse fighting to overcome the sins of his past.

“El Camino: A Breaking Bad Movie” begins immediately where the “Breaking Bad” series finale left off. Jesse has evaded capture by a neo-Nazi cult, but gaining his real freedom comes with new challenges (not the least of which is evading police capture). Gilligan has teased that nearly a dozen familiar “Breaking Bad” faces will pop up in “El Camino.” Jesse’s friends Skinny Pete (Charles Baker) and Badger (Matt L. Jones) can be spotted in the new trailer, while Jonathan Banks said on the Emmys red carpet that his fan favorite character Mike Ehrmantraut will also be returning.

Paul’s return to the “Breaking Bad” world gives the actor his most highly anticipated feature film to date. Since wrapping “Breaking Bad,” Paul has appeared on television series such as Hulu’s cult drama “The Path” and Netflix’s animated comedy-drama “BoJack Horseman.” The actor is joining the upcoming third season of HBO’s “Westworld.” Paul’s performance as Jesse Pinkman earned him five Emmy nominations for Outstanding Supporting Actor in a Drama Series and three wins.

Netflix will debut “El Camino: A Breaking Bad Movie” on its streaming platform October 11. The streaming giant has also announced a limited theatrical release for the movie. “El Camino” will screen in over 40 countries across the U.S. between October 11 and October 13. Click here for more details on Netflix’s one-weekend only theatrical release for “El Camino: A Breaking Bad Movie.”

Watch the official trailer for the “Breaking Bad” movie in the video below.

