Netflix Sets ‘Breaking Bad’ Movie Theatrical Release for One Weekend Only

The highly-anticipted “Breaking Bad” movie is coming to select theaters across the United States. Netflix has announced a one-weekend only theatrical run for “El Camino: A Breaking Bad Movie,” which will begin the same day the crime drama becomes available to stream on Netflix. The theatrical release of the movie will begin October 11 and end October 13.
“El Camino: A Breaking Bad Movie” centers around Aaron Paul’s Jesse Pinkman in the wake of his dramatic escape from a neo-Nazi gang (as depicted in the “Breaking Bad” series finale). After breaking free from captivity, Jesse must come to terms with his past in order to forge some kind of future. Not much else is known about the “Breaking Bad” movie’s storyline, although series favorites Skinny Pete (Charles Baker) and Badger (Matt L. Jones) are confirmed to return.
“Breaking Bad” showrunner Vince Gilligan wrote and directed “El Camino,” which shot in secret in Albuquerque, New Mexico. Gilligan worked with “Better Call Saul” cinematographer Marshall Adams on the movie and the two decided to shoot the film on the ARRI Alexa 65 camera (via THR). The camera shoots in a a 2.39 wide-screen format and was used on films such as “The Revenant.” Gilligan had long-wanted to shoot the “Breaking Bad” series in a CinemaScope format with cinematographer Michael Slovis but AMC did not take the pitch. With “El Camino: A Breaking Bad Movie,” Gilligan finally gets his wish of shooting the movie like a major cinematic event.
The “El Camino” release includes theatrical engagements in the following cities listed below. Tickets are on sale now and can be purchased on the movie’s official website.
Albuquerque
