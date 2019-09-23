‘El Camino: A Breaking Bad Movie’ Trailer: Jesse Pinkman Must Escape Hell All Over Again

Aaron Paul returns to the role that earned him five Emmy nominations for Best Supporting Actor in a Drama and three wins.

The official trailer for Netflix’s “Breaking Bad” film (officially titled “El Camino: A Breaking Bad Movie”) debuted during the 71st Emmy Awards and delivered on all of the white-knuckle suspense and devastating character-driven drama that fans of the AMC series have come to expect. The movie is debuting more than six years after “Breaking Bad” aired its series finale, but the plot picks up as if no time has passed by. Aaron Paul’s Jesse Pinkman is front and center as the movie follows the character in the immediate aftermath of breaking free of his neo-Nazi captors.

Netflix’s official synopsis for “El Camino: A Breaking Bad Movie” reads: “In the wake of his dramatic escape from captivity, Jesse must come to terms with his past in order to forge some kind of future.” “Breaking Bad” showrunner Vince Gilligan wrote and directed the movie, which brings back familiar faces from the show’s universe such as Jesse’s friends Skinny Pete (Charles Baker) and Badger (Matt L. Jones).

Paul, who was nominated for five Emmys for Outstanding Actor in a Supporting Role and won three prizes, discussed returning for the “Breaking Bad” movie in an interview with The New York Times. “It’s a chapter of ‘Breaking Bad’ that I didn’t realize that I wanted,” Paul said. “And now that I have it, I’m so happy that it’s there…I couldn’t speak for a good 30, 60 seconds [after reading the script]. I was just lost in my thoughts. As the guy who played the guy, I was so happy that Vince wanted to take me on this journey.”

Gilligan shot “El Camino: A Breaking Bad Movie” in Albuquerque, New Mexico, along with cinematographer Marshall Adams, who has experience in the “Breaking Bad” world after serving as a DP on the spinoff sequel “Better Call Saul.” Netflix announced earlier this month that in addition to the movie launching on its streaming platform, it would also be releasing the “Breaking Bad” movie in select theaters for one weekend only (October 11 to October 13). The film will open in theaters in over 40 cities across the U.S.

