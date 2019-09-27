Brie Larson Embraces ‘Star Wars’ Casting Rumors for Kevin Feige’s Movie

The announcement that Kevin Feige is developing a "Star Wars" movie came with news that he also has a major star in mind to join the franchise.

Brie Larson is once again making a pitch to join the “Star Wars” franchise. In the wake of speculation that Larson could be one of the actors in talks with Kevin Feige to play a role in his just-announced “Star Wars” movie, the Oscar winner shared a photo of herself wielding a lightsaber and posing with C-3PO. The accompanying caption reads: “Did someone say Star Wars?!”

“Star Wars” fans got surprising news this week when it was announced Marvel Studios president Kevin Feige is joining Lucasfilm to develop a new movie in the “Star Wars” universe. Feige joins “Star Wars: The Last Jedi” director Rian Johnson and “Game of Thrones” creators David Benioff and D.B. Weiss as one of the visionaries who will help shape the “Star Wars” franchise following the end of the Skywalker saga this December with J.J. Abrams’ “Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker.” Feige’s commercial success with the Marvel Cinematic Universe has been unprecedented in Hollywood, and combined with his outspoken love of “Star Wars” it was only a matter of time before the mega-producer joined forces with Lucasfilm.

The initial reports about Feige’s “Star Wars” movie included an enticing detail that mentioned “Feige has told a major actor that there’s a specific role he would like that person to play if and when he makes the movie.” That nugget sparked online rumors about who Feige could be eyeing, with many people drawing into the vast ensembles of the MCU movies. Two of the most popular choices have been Michael B. Jordan and Brie Larson. The actress made her debut as Captain Marvel earlier this year and is locked in a multi-picture deal to star in more MCU films. Jordan, meanwhile, played the villain in “Black Panther” and his role was seemingly one and done (although that might not be the case). Jordan would seem on paper to have more time on his hands, but that’s not stopping Larson from fueling rumors she’s the one.

Larson has already gone on record in the past about wanting to act in a “Star Wars” movie. Speaking to Entertainment Weekly earlier this year to promote “Captain Marvel,” Larson spoke about her co-star Samuel L. Jackson (a “Star Wars” veteran) and said, “I got to hold his lightsaber! He brought it to me on set on May the 4th, and I cried. It was so cool. I wanna be a Jedi.”

Feige’s “Star Wars” film is in the early stages of development and has not even been officially announced by Lucasfilm. Larson next stars in Warner Bros. court room drama “Just Mercy,” in theaters December 25.

Did someone say Star Wars?! pic.twitter.com/e6vVm5wW2p — Brie Larson (@brielarson) September 27, 2019

