‘Castle Rock’ Trailer: Lizzy Caplan Leads a ‘Misery’ Origin Story in Season 2 of Stephen King Anthology

The Hulu series' sophomore season will look at Annie Wilkes' life in the fictional Maine town, before she was breaking legs.

In the world of Stephen King novels, hospitals aren’t exactly the happiest of places. That’s especially true when Annie Wilkes is involved.

As part of Season 2 of “Castle Rock,” the Hulu anthology series based on the prolific author’s ever-growing body of work, Lizzy Caplan will assume the on-screen role made famous by Kathy Bates in the 1990 film “Misery.” Rocking the same shoulder-length bob and walking around in orthopedic shoes that are sinister by association, these new episodes find her in her pre-“Misery” days, after an accident leaves her stranded in the Maine town that gives the series its name.

Just like last season, “Castle Rock” is well steeped in all things King, beyond a novel or two here or there. With character names, places, and outright invocations of other King titles, Hulu’s show isn’t afraid to draw connections between the author’s other works. (Eagle-eyed easter egg searchers will find a few tip-offs in this teaser, with an explicit nod to “Salem’s Lot” at the very least.)

Joining Caplan in the ensemble for this Season 2 adventure are Tim Robbins (returning to the world of Stephen King after a fairly successful first-run in “The Shawshank Redemption”), Elsie Fisher, Barkhad Abdi, Paul Sparks, Yusra Warsama, and Matthew Alan.

It’s the first major piece of Hulu programming to kick off the service’s end-of-year push. “Reprisal,” Abigail Spencer-led noir with a modern twist, “Dollface,” the friendship-based comedy starring Kat Dennings, Brenda Song, Esther Povitsky, and Shay Mitchell, and “Looking for Alaska,” based on the John Green novel of the same name, will all join the service before the close of the calendar year. “Castle Rock” and “Reprisal” will both hold panel presentations at New York Comic-Con this year.

For more of what to expect from “Castle Rock,” watch the full teaser for Season 2 below, including a frightening bathtub scene — because of course there’s a frightening bathtub scene:

“Castle Rock” Season 2 premieres October 23 on Hulu.

