Darren Criss and Ryan Murphy Will Team Again for New Netflix Series, Vaguely Titled ‘Hollywood’

Emmy winner Criss will star in and executive-produce Murphy's "Hollywood."

Netflix has announced a straight-to-series order for the vaguely titled “Hollywood” from creator Ryan Murphy, and it will star Darren Criss. The actor previously worked with Murphy on “The Assassination of Gianni Versace,” which earned Criss a Primetime Emmy Award for Outstanding Actor in a Limited Series for his twisted portrayal of Versace killer Andrew Cunanan, as well as on “Glee” and “American Horror Story.” Criss will also executive-produce Hollywood.

Criss took to Instagram to share the news. See his post below. Murphy has described the show as a “love letter to the Golden Age of Tinseltown” set in the 1940s. He also said that Patti LuPone and Holland Taylor will be appearing in the series, which will reportedly debut on Netflix in May of 2020.

This is the third Murphy series set up at Netflix since his split from FX to pact with the streamer. Produced by 20th Century Fox Television, “The Politician” will bow on Netflix on September 27, with stars Gwyneth Paltrow, Ben Platt (of Broadway fame), and Jessica Lange headlining. Also coming to Netflix and produced by Fox is “Ratched,” starring Sarah Paulson as the titular nasty nurse pulled from the Ken Kesey classic novel “One Flew Over the Cuckoo’s Nest.” This will be Murphy’s latest series to plunder Hollywood history to create what is seemingly a gay man’s fever dream. See also “Feud: Bette and Joan.”

