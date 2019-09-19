‘Dickinson’ Trailer: Hailee Steinfeld Is About to Make Em Dashes Cool in Apple TV+ Series

This modern spin on the life of the iconic poet will be available when Apple's new service launches at the beginning of November.

Emily Dickinson’s poetry has lived on, centuries after she was alive. Now, the new Apple TV+ show “Dickinson” is looking to compress that time to bring the young poet’s life into a more modern context.

The series, which stars Hailee Steinfeld as Emily, frames her as a young woman looking to upend societal expectations of literature and gender. Against the wishes of a disapproving father, but with some sisterly encouragement, Emily finds her voice as a rebellious writer, developing the works that would come to be quoted all these years later.

This latest official trailer for the series comes after a few high-profile casting announcements in recent weeks. Series creator Alena Smith recently revealed at the Tribeca TV Festival that John Mulaney and Zosia Mamet would be joining the cast, playing fellow literary giants Henry David Thoreau and Louisa May Alcott, respectively. In addition to highlighting Steinfeld’s original song for the series, the video below also provides new footage of Wiz Khalifa as Death, the presumed inspiration for Dickinson’s quintessential work “Because I could not stop for Death.”

In addition to Steinfeld, the rest of the main regular cast of the series includes Jane Krakowski, Toby Huss, Anna Baryshnikov, Ella Hunt and Adrian Blake Enscoe. Steinfeld also serves as an executive producer on the series.

“Dickinson” will be part of the initial programming launch for Apple TV+ when the service debuts for customers at the beginning of November. It will be joining (among others), the Ronald D. Moore alternate space history drama “For All Mankind,” the Reese Witherspoon/Jennifer Aniston/Steve Carell drama “The Morning Show,” and the Jason Momoa-led future-set thriller “See.” (None of those series have Huss in a majestic, fatherly beard, though.)

Watch the full trailer for the series (including some wispy-looking ghost horses) below:

“Dickinson” premieres November 1 on Apple TV+

