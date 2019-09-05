Dylan Farrow Speaks Out Against Scarlett Johansson for Defending Woody Allen

"Scarlett has a long way to go in understanding the issue she claims to champion," Dylan Farrow wrote on social media.

Less than 24 hours after Scarlett Johansson defended Woody Allen in a new interview with The Hollywood Reporter, Allen’s adopted daughter and alleged victim Dylan Farrow has issued a statement criticizing the actress. Farrow took to her Twitter page to react to Johansson’s defense, writing, “Because if we’ve learned anything from the past two years it’s that you definitely should believe male predators who ‘maintain their innocence’ without question.”

Farrow added more bluntly, “Scarlett has a long way to go in understanding the issue she claims to champion.”

Johansson told THR that she loves Woody Allen and “would work with him anytime.” Farrow has maintained that Allen sexually abused her when she was a child. Johansson was Allen’s muse in the mid-2000s as the star of “Match Point,” “Scoop,” and “Vicky Cristina Barcelona.” Johansson’s “Match Point” performance earned her a Golden Globe nomination.

“I see Woody whenever I can, and I have had a lot of conversations with him about it,” Johansson told THR. “I have been very direct with him, and he’s very direct with me. He maintains his innocence, and I believe him.”

Johansson’s defense was met with widespread criticism on social media. Many users were quick to call out Johansson for defending Allen while also championing the Time’s Up anti-harassment movement. Johansson has been with Time’s Up since its launch and has spoken at various public events in support of sexual harassment and abuse victims. Farrow’s allegation against Allen resurfaced during the height of the #MeToo movement at the start of 2018. The allegation led Amazon Studios to drop the release of Allen’s latest project, “A Rainy Day in New York,” and back out of their multi-film contract with the director. Allen responded by suing Amazon Studios for $68 million. Allen is currently in production on his next feature, which will be set at the San Sebastian Film Festival. Johansson’s Allen defense came just as Oscar buzz takes off for her leading turn in Noah Baumbach’s “Marriage Story.” The movie debuted at the Venice Film Festival. Netflix will open the drama in theaters November 6 and via streaming December 6.

