‘Chernobyl’: Jakob Ihre Wins Emmy for Outstanding Cinematography for a Limited Series or Movie

"Chernobyl" is one of the early leaders during the second night of the Creative Arts Emmys.

Jakob Ihre’s work on “Chernobyl”‘s second episode earned him his first Emmy for Outstanding Cinematography for a Limited Series or Movie Sunday evening at the Creative Arts Emmys.

The HBO historical miniseries, which dramatized the Soviet Union’s 1986 nuclear disaster, did not shy away from painting bleak pictures. “Please Remain Calm,” the series’ second episode, followed the events that occurred several hours after the explosion, including the eventual evacuation of Pripyat.

“Chernobyl”‘s harrowing cinematography is one of many reasons the miniseries became a breakout hit for HBO. IndieWire’s Ben Travers lauded the series’ bleak atmosphere and emotional weight in his A- review.

Although 2019 was the first year that Ihre was nominated for an Emmy, the cinematographer has been on the rise in Hollywood for years. Ihre was recognized by IndieWire in 2015 as one of the industry’s rising cinematographers due to his exceptional work on projects such as “End Of The Tour” and “Lola Versus.” Ihre also received The National Film and Television School’s Sue Gibson cinematography award for his work on “Chernobyl.” “Chernobyl” is one of several immensely popular historical dramas released in the last few years.

Ihre beat out Dave Klein (“Deadwood: The Movie”), Germain McMicking (“True Detective”), and Bradford Young (“When They See Us”) to secure his Emmy. “Chernobyl” was one of the keys to HBO’s 2019 awards recognition, as the series was nominated for 19 Emmys.

The Creative Arts Emmys honor outstanding artistic and technical achievement in a variety of television program genres, guest performances in weekly series, as well as exceptional work in the animation, reality, and documentary categories.

More than 50 trophies are given out over the two-day period, and FXX will air a condensed version of the ceremony on Saturday, Sept. 21 at 8 p.m. ET.

