2019 Emmy Awards: How To Watch the 71st Primetime Emmys

With a record-breaking 32 nominations, (many of) the Emmy awards are "Game of Thrones'" to lose.

It’s happening. With final-round Emmy voting coming to a close on Aug. 29, the time has come to bid adieu to the 2018-19 television season. And what better way to celebrate than to recognize TV’s elite in 124 categories, with awards ceremonies spanning three separate nights?

The 71st Primetime Emmy Awards are scheduled to air Sept. 22 and — like February’s Oscars before them — are forgoing a host for just the fourth time in the event’s history. The ceremony begins at 8 p.m. ET on Fox. Cable subscribers should be able to stream the broadcast on Fox.com or the FOX NOW app. Live television streaming services that carry Fox can also be used to live stream the Emmys, including DirecTV Now, Hulu with Live TV, PlayStation Vue, and YouTube TV.

The TV Academy is also offering viewers an opportunity to see exclusive, behind-the-scenes Emmys coverage during the ceremony on its “Backstage LIVE!” page.

But before primetime takes center stage, however, the Creative Arts Emmy Awards will have a weekend to itself, with ceremonies on two consecutive nights, Saturday, Sept. 14, and Sunday Sept. 15. Presenters will include Jeff Goldblum (“The World According to Jeff Goldblum”), Alfie Allen (“Game of Thrones”), Laverne Cox (“Orange Is the New Black”), Ryan O’Connell (“Special”) and many more, including a reunion of the cast of “In Living Color.”

All three ceremonies will be held at Microsoft Theater in Los Angeles, with FXX broadcasting the Creative Arts awards on Saturday, Sept. 21 at 8 p.m. ET.

This year’s Primetime Emmy nominees are led by HBO’s “Game of Thrones” which earned a record-breaking 32 nominations for its eighth and final season. The sprawling fantasy series is nominated for Outstanding Drama Series against AMC’s “Better Call Saul,” Netflix’s “Bodyguard” and “Ozark,” BBC America’s “Killing Eve,” FX’s “Pose,” HBO’s “Succession,” and NBC’s “This Is Us.” Predicted acting winners include Julia Louis-Dreyfus (“Veep”), Bill Hader (“Barry”), Sandra Oh (“Killing Eve”), and Billy Porter (“Pose”).

But watch the Emmys yourself, or risk missing the upsets, speeches, and other highlights from TV’s biggest night.

