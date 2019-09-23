‘Fleabag’ Wins Emmy for Best Comedy Series, Capping Off the Show’s Gigantic Night

In one of the most wide open races in recent years, the underdog took home comedy's top prize over "Veep" and "The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel."

Right after one of the biggest streaks in Emmys history, surprises reigned. On Sunday night, “Fleabag” won Best Comedy Series, beating out mainstay “Veep” and defending champion “The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel.”

Speaking to the gathered crowd at the Microsoft Theater in downtown Los Angeles, series creator and star Phoebe Waller-Bridge capped off the night, accepting on behalf of one of the night’s biggest winners. Waller-Bridge thanked, among others, cast member Andrew Scott and series composer Isobel Waller-Bridge.

The category was the last chance for long-running winner “Veep” to take home a prize, but one of the winningest series in Emmys history will go home empty this year. Last year, “Maisel” became the first series from a streaming service to win Best Comedy, paving the way for “Fleabag” (fellow Amazon Prime Video series) to join this year’s list of nominees.

This 2019 Best Comedy race was one of the most wide open in recent years, with a number of other series in contention including “Russian Doll,” “Barry,” “The Good Place,” and fan favorite “Schitt’s Creek.”

The win caps off an impressive evening for the show, which took home prizes in other categories, including wins for cast members Waller-Bridge in Writing and Best Actress in a Comedy. Harry Bradbeer also took home the prize for Best Directing for a Comedy. With “Fleabag” not returning for a third season, this guarantees that another new winner will take home the prize next year.

For all the updated winners from this year’s Emmys, visit our full list here. You can also read all of IndieWire’s Emmys coverage at our awards homepage.

