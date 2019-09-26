‘For All Mankind’ Trailer: Apple TV+ Astronaut Drama Sends Women to the Moon

"Battlestar Galactica" and "Outlander" boss Ronald D. Moore's latest series imagines an alternate historical timeline with an ongoing space race.

It’s been a while since we had a good trailer set to Aerosmith’s “Dream On,” and, sadly, women have not yet landed on the moon. The new Apple TV+ series “For All Mankind” tackles both problems in one sweeping new spot.

The latest brainchild of former “Battlestar Galactica” and “Outlander” showrunner Ronald D. Moore and co-creators Matt Wolpert and Ben Nedivi, the new series takes place in an alternate timeline in which the Soviet Union reached the lunar surface before Apollo 11. The ripple effect from that one change leads to a different set of historical events that place astronauts even more in the public consciousness than in the version based in reality.

One other giant change: Nixon (presumably Richard and presumably still President, though it’s unclear whether Watergate got scrubbed in this butterfly effect scenario) wants to one-up his space race opponents and be the first nation to send a woman to the moon. That resultant project brings in a group of astronauts (played by, among others, Wrenn Schmidt, Shantel VanSanten, Sarah Jones, and Jodi Balfour) looking to answer the call.

Popular on Indiewire

It looks like not everything goes according to plan (launchpad fires certainly aren’t a great sign), but it’s a story with the kind of scope that Apple TV+ hopes will put it on the original programming map. Joining the aforementioned ensemble are cast members Joel Kinnaman, Chris Bauer, and Michael Dorman. Seth Gordon will also serve as a director on the series.

“For All Mankind” will be part of the initial slate of series that will immediately be available when the new Apple streaming service launches at the beginning of November. It will join a handful of other originals, including the star-studded behind-the-scenes TV drama “The Morning Show,” the Jason Momoa-led chronicle of futuristic society without sight “See,” a modern biopic approach to the life of the iconic poet in “Dickinson,” and a reboot of the classic kids’ TV show “Ghostwriter.”

Watch the full trailer for the series (including some cubicle walls, ready for the punching) below:

“For All Mankind” premieres November 1 on Apple TV+, when the platform publicly debuts.

Sign Up: Stay on top of the latest breaking film and TV news! Sign up for our Email Newsletters here.