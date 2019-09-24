‘Game of Thrones’ Leads Casting Society’s Artios Awards Nominees

The Casting Society of America announced the nominations for the 35th Artios Awards, honoring the contributions of casting directors to the arts.

Hot on the heels of a shocking Primetime Emmy Awards ceremony, the Casting Society of America announced the television and theatre nominations for the 35th Artios Awards, honoring the contributions of casting directors to the arts.

While Netflix’s “When They See Us,” which won casting for a limited series, and HBO’s “Game of Thrones,” which won casting for a drama series at the Creative Arts Emmy Awards earlier this month, have the potential to repeat their accomplishments thanks to the newly announced nominations. The competition for comedy series casting is wide open, with Emmy-winning “Fleabag” not nominated by CSA.

As for networks, Netflix far and away outstripped its competitors, scoring an impressive 19 television Artios Award nominations, compared to just eight for HBO, four for Hulu, three for FX, and two for Amazon Prime Video.

“It has been an exceptional year for the art of casting and this slate of incredible nominees is a testament to how the quality of our work is positively reflected in this most impressive list of projects,” Russell Boast, President, CSA said in a statement. “As we approach our 35th Artios Awards we celebrate the great achievements our members have made, past and present, and look towards making even more of an impact throughout our industry.”

The winners will be revealed on Thursday, January 30, 2020 in ceremonies held in Los Angeles, New York City, and London. Stand-up comedian, writer and actor Ron Funches will host the Los Angeles ceremony.

Television Pilot and First Season – Comedy

“Dead To Me” (Netflix) – Sherry Thomas, Sharon Bialy, Russell Scott,

“Pen15” (Hulu) – Melissa Delizia

“The Kominsky Method” (Netflix) – Nikki Valko, Ken Miller, Tara Treacy

“Russian Doll” (Netflix) – Christine Kromer, Andrew Femenella (Associate)

“Shrill” (Hulu) – Collin Daniel, Brett Greenstein

Television Pilot and First Season – Drama

“Narcos Mexico” (Netflix) – Carla Hool

“Pose” (FX) – Alexa L. Fogel, Kathryn Zamora-Benson (Associate), Caitlin D. Jones (Associate)

“Succession” (HBO) – Francine Maisler, Douglas Aibel, Henry Russell Bergstein

“The Umbrella Academy” (Netflix) – Junie Lowry Johnson, Libby Goldstein, April Webster, Robin D. Cook (Location Casting), Samantha Garrabrant (Associate), Josh Ropiequet (Associate), Jonathan Oliveira (Associate)

“You” (Lifetime) – David H. Rapaport, Lyndsey Baldasare, Beth Bowling (Location Casting), Kim Miscia (Location Casting)

Television Series Comedy

“Barry” (HBO) – Sherry Thomas, Sharon Bialy, Stacia Kimler (Associate)

“Better Things” (FX) – Felicia Fasano, Samantha Rood (Associate)

“GLOW” (Netflix) – Jennifer Euston, Elizabeth Barnes, Seth Caskey (Associate)

“The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel” (Amazon Prime Video) – Cindy Tolan, Juliette Ménager (Location Casting), Anne Davison (Associate)

“Veep” (HBO) – Dorian Frankel, Sibby Kirchgessner, Marlise Gunzenhauser (Associate)

Television Series Drama

“The Deuce” (HBO) – Alexa L. Fogel, Kathryn Zamora-benson (Associate), Elizabeth Berra (Associate)

“Game of Thrones” (HBO) – Nina Gold, Robert Sterne, Carla Stronge (Location Casting)

“The Handmaid’s Tale” (Hulu) – Sharon Bialy, Sherry Thomas, Russell Scott, Robin D. Cook (Location Casting), Stacia Kimler (Associate), Jonathan Oliveira (Associate)

“Ozark” (Netflix) – Alexa L. Fogel, Chase Paris (Location Casting), Tara Feldstein Bennett (Location Casting), Kathryn Zamora-benson (Associate)

“This Is Us” (NBC) – Tiffany Little Canfield, Josh Einsohn, Bernie Telsey

Limited Series

“The Act” (Hulu) – Sharon Bialy, Sherry Thomas, Lisa Mae Fincannon (Location Casting), Craig Fincannon (Location Casting), Kimberly Wistedt (Associate)

“Chernobyl” (HBO) – Nina Gold, Robert Sterne

“Escape At Dannemora” (Showtime) – Rachel Tenner, Nancy Mosser (Location Casting), Katie Shenot (Location Casting), Bess Fifer (Associate), Charlene Lee (Associate)

“Fosse/Verdon” (FX) – Bernard Telsey, Tiffany Little Canfield, Amelia Rasche Mccarthy (Associate)

“Sharp Objects” (HBO) – David Rubin, Chase Paris (Location Casting), Tara Feldstein Bennett (Location Casting), Andrea Bunker (Associate)

“When They See Us” (Netflix) – Aisha Coley, Billy Hopkins (Location Casting), Ashley Ingram (Location Casting)

Film – Non Theatrical Release

“Bird Box” (Netflix) – Mary Vernieu, Michelle Wade Byrd, Jina Jay

“Black Mirror: Bandersnatch” (Netflix) – Jina Jay

“Deadwood: The Movie” (HBO) – Junie Lowry Johnson, Libby Goldstein, Josh Ropiequet (Associate)

“King Lear” (Amazon Prime Video) – Nina Gold

“To All The Boys I’ve Loved Before” (Netflix) – Tamara-Lee Notcutt, Tiffany Mak (Location Casting), Alexis Allen (Associate)

Live Television Performance, Variety Or Sketch Comedy

“After After Party” (Facebook Watch) – Jessica Daniels

“Drunk History” (Comedy Central) – Melissa Delizia

“Live In Front Of A Studio Audience: All In The Family And The Jeffersons” (ABC) – Marc Hirschfeld, Geralyn Flood, Katrina Wandel George (Associate)

“Random Acts Of Flyness” (HBO) – Susan Shopmaker, Emily Fleischer (Associate)

“Rent Live!” (Fox) – Bernie Telsey, Tiffany Little Canfield, Ryan Bernard Tymensky (Associate)

Children’s Pilot And Series (Live Action)

“Alexa & Katie” (Netflix) – Sally Stiner, Barbie Block

“Andi Mack” (Disney Channel) – Amber Horn, Danielle Aufiero, Steven Tylor O’connor (Associate)

“Bunk’d” (Disney Channel) – Howard Meltzer, Salvatore Schiavone (Associate)

“Fuller House” (Netflix) – Alexis Frank Koczara, Christine Smith Shevchenko, Gianna Butler (Associate)

“Henry Danger” (Nickelodeon) – Krisha Bullock, Jamie Snow

“Raven’s Home” (Disney Channel) – Danielle Aufiero, Amber Horn

Television Animation

“Big Mouth” (Netflix) – Julie Ashton-barson

“Bob’s Burgers” (Fox) – Julie Ashton-barson

“Bojack Horseman” (Netflix) – Linda Lamontagne

“She-Ra and the Princesses Of Power” (Netflix) – Ania O’Hare

“Spongebob Squarepants” (Nickelodeon) – Shannon Reed, Shiondre Austin

Reality Series

“Born This Way” (A&E Network) – Sasha Alpert, Megan Sleeper

“Intervention” (A&E Network) – Kim Swanson, Haley Blaine Weinstein (Associate)

“Queer Eye” (Netflix) – Gretchen Palek, Danielle Gervais, Ally Capriotti Grant, Quinn Fegan

“RuPaul’s Drag Race” (VH1) – Ethan Petersen, Goloka Bolte

“The Voice” (NBC) – Michelle Mcnulty

Short Film

“Evelyn X Evelyn” – Sara Isaacson

“Miller & Son” – Russell Boast

“Mr. Malcolm’s List”– Tamara-Lee Notcutt

“Skin” – Jessica Sherman

“The Neighbor’s Window” – Henry Russell Bergstein

Short Form Series

“It’s Bruno!” (Netflix) – Bess Fifer

“The Dead Girl’s Detective Agency” (Snapchat) – Sunday Boling, Meg Morman

“The Donors” (Laugh Out Loud Network) – Nickole Doro, Shayna Sherwood

“Love, Death & Robots” (Netflix) – Ivy Isenberg, Kristina Erdely (Location Casting)

“Mr. Student Body President” (New Form) – Nickole Doro, Shayna Sherwood, Romy Stutman

“The Real Bros Of Simi Valley” (Facebook Watch) – Gianna Butler

New York Broadway Theatre – Comedy or Drama

“Choir Boy” – Nancy Piccione, Kelly Gillespie

“The Ferryman” – Jim Carnahan, Jillian Cimini

“Hillary And Clinton” – David Caparelliotis

“Network” – Bernie Telsey, Karyn Casl

“To Kill A Mockingbird” – Daniel Swee

New York Broadway Theatre – Musical

“Ain’t Too Proud – The Life and Times of The Temptations” – Tara Rubin, Merri Sugarman, Claire Burke (Associate)

“The Cher Show” – Bernie Telsey, Patrick Goodwin

“Hadestown” – Duncan Stewart, Benton Whitley

“The Prom” – Bethany Knox

“Tootsie” – Jim Carnahan

New York Broadway Theatre – Revival, Comedy Or Drama

“All My Sons” – Jim Carnahan, Carrie Gardner

“Burn This” – Jim Carnahan, James Calleri, Erica Jensen

“King Lear” – David Caparelliotis

“Torch Song” – Adam Caldwell

“The Waverly Gallery” – David Caparelliotis, Lauren Port

New York Broadway Theatre – Revival, Musical

“Kiss Me, Kate” – Jim Carnahan, Stephen Kopel

“Oklahoma” – Adam Caldwell, Will Cantler

New York Theatre – Comedy Or Musical

“Alice By Heart” – Bernie Telsey, Rebecca Scholl

“Blks” – Will Cantler, Karyn Casl

“Carmen Jones” – Rebecca Scholl

“Clueless, The Musical “– Tara Rubin, Merri Sugarman, Xavier Rubiano (Associate)

“Fiddler On The Roof In Yiddish (Fidler Afn Dakh)” – Jamibeth Margolis

“Usual Girls” – Carrie Gardner, Jillian Cimini

New York Theatre – Drama

“Blue Ridge – Karyn Casl

“Daddy” – Judy Henderson, Nick Peciaro (Associate)

“Days Of Rage” – Adam Caldwell

“Good Grief” – Henry Russell Bergstein

“Mary Page Marlowe” – Karyn Casl

“The True” – Judy Henderson, Nick Peciaro (Associate)

Regional Theatre

“A Doll’s House, Part 2” – Paul Davis

“Barefoot In The Park” – David Caparelliotis, Lauren Port

“Clybourne Park” – Michael Donovan, Richie Ferris (Associate)

“Dangerous House” – Will Cantler, Karyn Casl

“Fun Home” – Chad Eric Murnane

“In The Heights” – Tara Rubin, Claire Burke

Los Angeles Theatre

“Love, Actually Live” – Duncan Stewart, Benton Whitley

“Ragtime” – Ryan Bernard Tymensky

“Sweat” – Heidi Levitt, Billy Hopkins (Ny Casting), Ashley Ingram (Ny Casting)

“Sweet Charity” – Michael Donovan, Richie Ferris (Associate)

“Tiny Beautiful Things” – Nicole Arbusto, Jordan Thaler, Heidi Griffiths

“The 26th Annual Young Playwright’s Festival” – Erica Silverman Bream, Cara Chute Rosenbaum

Special Theatrical Performance

“A Chorus Line” – Jay Binder, Justin Bohon

“Annie” – Margery Simkin, Michael Donovan, Beth Lipari, Richie Ferris (Associate)

“Antigone in Ferguson” at Harlem Stage – Eyde Belasco

“Pride Plays” – James Calleri, Paul Davis, Erica Jensen

“Songs For A New World” – Carrie Gardner, Stephen Kopel

“The Wiz” – Megan Larche Dominick

Theatre Tours

“Come From Away” – Rachel Hoffman

“Dear Evan Hansen” – Tara Rubin, Lindsey Levine, Xavier Rubiano (Associate)

“Falsettos” – Tara Rubin, Eric Woodall, Kaitlin Shaw

“Hamilton” – Bethany Knox, Lauren Harris (Associate)

“Hello Dolly!” – Bernie Telsey, Craig Burns, Lauren Harris (Associate)

