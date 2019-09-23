‘Game of Thrones’ Wins Outstanding Drama Series

The win adds to the 10 Emmys the series picked up at the Creative Arts Emmys last weekend.

No other drama series this year stood a chance.

For its final season, HBO’s “Game of Thrones” has taken home the night’s top honor at the 2019 Primetime Emmy Awards in downtown Los Angeles — Outstanding Drama Series. Including last weekend’s 2019 Creative Arts Emmys, this brings the HBO series’ total haul to 12 Emmy Award wins. The total arises from the record-breaking 32 nominations the series had for the year — which, in Emmys history, marked the most nominations in one year for any comedy or drama — including seven nominations across the acting categories. Peter Dinklage took home Outstanding Supporting Actor in a Drama Series on Sunday night as well.

The night’s total “Game of Thrones” wins add to the massive 10 wins the George R.R. Martin adaptation swept up at the Creative Arts Emmys. “Game of Thrones” beat out HBO’s own “Succession,” plus “Better Call Saul” (AMC), “Bodyguard” (Netflix), “Killing Eve” (BBC America), “Ozark” (Netflix), “Pose” (FX), and “This Is Us” (NBC). Taking the stage, the winners thanked the cast and crew and toasted the end of the series.

The series’ Creative Arts Emmys wins included nods for special visual effects, editing, sound editing, sound mixing, non-prosthetic makeup, costume design, score, title design, stunt coordination, and more.

In other recent “Game of Thrones” news, it was announced September 12 that HBO was nearing a pilot order for a new “Game of Thrones” prequel series from George R.R. Martin and “Colony” showrunner Ryan Condal. The announcement brings the total number of “Game of Thrones” prequels in development to two.

The first prequel, in which Jane Goldman serves as showrunner, shot its pilot over the summer and is now awaiting a full season pickup from HBO. That prequel is set thousands of years before the HBO series and stars Naomi Watts, Miranda Richardson, and Jamie Campbell Bower. The logline reads: “The series chronicles the world’s descent from the Golden Age of Heroes into its darkest hour. And only one thing is for sure: from the horrifying secrets of Westeros’ history to the true origin of the white walkers, the mysteries of the East to the Starks of legend… it’s not the story we think we know.”

