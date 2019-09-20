‘GLOW’ Renewed by Netflix, but Upcoming Season 4 Will Be Its Last

The wrestling show, up for an Emmy on Sunday night, has become one of the service's best comedy series.

Let the collective sigh of relief resound across Netflix subscribers: “GLOW” is coming back for Season 4. The renewal does also come with the bittersweet news that Season 4 will be the show’s last, marking the impending end for one of the service’s best original series to date.

The comedy series, centered on a group of women who take a low-budget wrestling show from public access to a staple attraction on the Vegas strip, premiered its third season back in August. This renewal announcement comes quicker than last year’s, which came nearly two months after the second season debuted.

Though this most recent season didn’t improve on the first season’s breakthrough Emmy success, it is still up for an award at Sunday night’s upcoming ceremony, with Betty Gilpin vying for Best Supporting Actress in a Comedy.

The most recent season of “GLOW” didn’t necessarily end on a cliffhanger, but a cancellation would have been a huge blow to the arc of the overall story, which largely focuses on the ever-evolving relationship between Debbie (Gilpin) and Ruth (Alison Brie), two former mortal enemies who have forged a certain amount of respect for each other over the course of the show.

Much like Season 3 found the entire “GLOW” team in a brand new Las Vegas environment, this upcoming Season 4 will likely see another venue change, with events of the finale opening up the door to a brand new TV opportunity.

Series creators Carly Mensch and Liz Flahive will be returning for this farewell season, continuing their roles as showrunners on the series. A Season 4 release date won’t be revealed for a while, but if the series’ release pattern holds, it will likely drop at some point next summer.

Popular on Indiewire

Sign Up: Stay on top of the latest breaking film and TV news! Sign up for our Email Newsletters here.