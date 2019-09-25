Greta Gerwig to Interview Laura Dern for ‘Inside the Actors Studio’ — Exclusive

Ovation TV also announced that Alfre Woodard will be interviewed by LaTanya Richardson Jackson.

Ovation TV has announced the latest hosts and guests of the new season of “Inside the Actors Studio,” and the new network’s rotating host format is proving very exciting so far. Academy Award nominee Greta Gerwig will be interviewing Golden Globe and Emmy Award winner Laura Dern in an upcoming episode, as well as Tony Award nominee LaTanya Richardson Jackson interviewing four-time Emmy Award winner Alfre Woodard. Both episodes have yet to be taped.

“Inside the Actors Studio” aired for 22 seasons on Bravo, where it was hosted by James Lipton. Famous for his penetrating index card questions and comically subdued delivery, Lipton has interviewed 74 Oscar winners and has been parodied by “The Simpsons.” Each episode ends with his famous ten questions, borrowed from French television personality Bernard Pivot and inspired by Marcel Proust.

Last year, it was announced that the series was moving to Ovation TV for its 23rd season, with Lipton stepping back. The new season will see a rotating roster of actors, directors, and comedians conducting the interviews.

Dern and Gerwig are a dream pairing for any cinephile. The two recently worked together in Gerwig’s hotly anticipated film adaptation of Louisa May Alcott’s touchstone novel “Little Women,” in which Dern plays Marmee March. This winter, she will be seen in Noah Baumbach’s “Marriage Story” for Netflix. Dern is a two-time Oscar nominee for her roles in “Wild” and “Rambling Rose.” She was recently nominated for an Emmy for her role as Jennifer Fox in HBO’s “The Tale,” and won an Emmy in 2017 for her role as Renata Klein in HBO’s “Big Little Lies.”

Woodard’s episode comes just in time for awards season, which she heads into as a serious contender for her powerhouse performance as a prison warden in Neon’s Sundance award winner “Clemency.” Jackson and Woodard most recently starred together in the Netflix Original film “Juanita,” directed by Clark Johnson.

The new season of “Inside the Actors Studio” begins on October 13, with Alec Baldwin interviewing Henry Winkler. Additional episodes include Jane Lynch interviewing David Oyelowo, Pedro Pascal interviewing Willem Dafoe, and Ellen Burstyn interviewing Al Pacino. The series is currently filming in New York at the Michael Schimmel Center for the Arts at Pace University, as it always has throughout the course of its 22 seasons.

“Inside the Actors Studio” will air on Ovation Sunday nights at 10pm ET / 7pm PT.

