"Hawkeye" will follow the title character as he trains a young woman to take up the mantle of the bow-wielding hero.

Hailee Steinfeld could become an Avenger: Variety has reported that Steinfeld received an offer for a lead role in “Hawkeye,” the new Disney+ series slated for a late 2021 release. If negotiations are worked out, Steinfeld would portray Kate Bishop, who succeeds the original Hawkeye and joins the Young Avengers superhero team.

This would mark her second starring role in a television series, after the upcoming Apple TV+ “Dickinson” series, an alt-history show about 19th century poet Emily Dickinson. Outside television, Steinfeld is prolific in the film industry. She has starred in well-received films, including “The Edge of Seventeen” in 2016 and last year’s “Bumblebee,” both after earning an Oscar nomination for her work in the Coen Brothers’ adaptation of “True Grit.” Steinfeld isn’t a stranger to Marvel properties either, as she did voice work for Gwen Stacy/Spider-Woman in 2018’s acclaimed “Spider-Man: Into the Spider-Verse.”

If Steinfeld accepts the “Hawkeye” role, it’s possible that she could become a longtime member of the Marvel family. Although details of the Steinfeld offer are unknown, Disney has spent the last decade building up many of its Marvel Cinematic Universe heroes for the long haul. For example, Hayley Atwell portrayed Peggy Carter in “Captain America: The First Avenger” and went on to star in two seasons of “Agent Carter” and several other Marvel films. Similarly, Jonathan Bernthal portrayed Frank Castle/The Punisher in the Netflix series “Daredevil” before starring in his own spinoff series for the service.

As for “Hawkeye,” the series will follow Clint Barton (Jeremy Renner) as he trains a young Bishop to take up the Hawkeye mantel. Marvel fans eager to watch Barton pass the baton to the young heroine — whoever that ends up being — might have to wait until late 2021 to see it, but there will be plenty of Disney+ comic book adaptions to keep them entertained in the interim.

The first MCU show to hit Disney+ will be “The Falcon and the Winter Soldier” starring Anthony Mackie and Sebastian Stan, who will reprise their film roles. That series is expected to debut in 2020, while “WandaVision” and “Loki” will hit the platform in early and mid 2021, respectively.

News of Steinfeld’s “Hawkeye” offer came a few days after reports that “Mad Men” alum Jonathan Igla was hired to write and executive produce the series. Most of the key creative individuals have already been hired for Marvel’s various Disney+ projects.

Disney+ will launch on November 12 and cost $6.99 per month. A bundled subscription that includes ESPN+ and the ad-supported version of Hulu will also be available for $12.99 per month.

