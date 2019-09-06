IFC Midnight Launches New Genre Series Planet Midnight — Exclusive

In partnership with Forbidden Planet, the series kicks off with an advance screening of Larry Fessenden's "Depraved."

IFC Midnight and Forbidden Planet announced today the launch of a new sneak-peek screening series and genre film night at IFC Center called Planet Midnight. The new monthly series will kick off September 12 with New York-based horror legend Larry Fessenden’s new film “Depraved” in advance of its Friday, September 13 release. Dedicated to championing defiantly independent genre films and collaborating with partners who share that passion, Planet Midnight will host a variety of undistributed films and new IFC Midnight titles as well as films from other distributors.

Employing the catchy tagline “Where Outsiders Are Insiders,” Planet Midnight’s 2019 line-up will include Dawn Luebbe and Jocelyn DeBoer’s “Greener Grass,” Jennifer Reeder’s “Knives + Skin,” and Miguel Llansó’s “Jesus Shows You the Way to the Highway.”

The aim of Planet Midnight is to revive gathering spaces for the genre community. “As smaller community spaces such as video stores, record stores, and comic book shops are dwindling, institutions like the IFC Center and Forbidden Planet continue to plant deep roots in the community and nurture counter-cultural engagement in the city on a personal level,” IFC wrote in a statement.

A subsidiary label of IFC Films, IFC Midnight is one of the country’s leading distributors of top quality genre cinema. Owned by AMC Networks, IFC Films also operates Sundance Selects, as well as New York City’s IFC Center.

Established in 1981, Forbidden Planet NYC is one of the world’s largest and renowned sellers of comic books, graphic novels, manga, toys, games and other associated collectibles. Their Union Square location is a destination in and of itself, attracting tens of thousands of tourists and locals every year.

For its first screening, Planet Midnight will show “Depraved,” a modern take on Mary Shelley’s “Frankenstein” by way of Brooklyn. A fixture of New York’s indie film scene, veteran genre writer-director Fessenden teamed up with indie producer and fellow filmmaker Joe Swanberg for his unique vision of the literary classic.

Planet Midnight screenings will be free-of-charge for IFC Midnight newsletter subscribers and include giveaways, special guest appearances, and complimentary popcorn. More information can be found here.

For a look at some of the IFC Midnight films from over the years, check out the sizzle reel below.

