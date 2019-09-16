‘In the Shadow of the Moon’ Trailer: Michael C. Hall Hunts a Serial Killer in Netflix Drama

The tables have turned for the "Dexter" star in the new thriller from "Cold in July" director Jim Mickle.

After eight scintillating seasons as TV’s most compelling serial killer on “Dexter,” Michael C. Hall is playing for the other team. Looking like a grown-up version of Jonathan Groff’s Holden in “Mindhunter,” Hall plays a detective hunting an elusive serial killer in a new thriller debuting on Netflix later this month. Directed by Sundance award-winning director Jim Mickle, “In the Shadow of the Moon” sets out to catch a repeat killer leaving a string of dead bodies with mysterious bite marks on their necks. The recently released trailer promises an intriguing dose of supernatural elements to keep the viewer on their toes.

Here’s the official synopsis: “In 1988, Philadelphia police officer Thomas Lockhart (Boyd Holbrook), hungry to become a detective, begins tracking a serial killer who mysteriously resurfaces every nine years. But when the killer’s crimes begin to defy all scientific explanation, Lock’s obsession with finding the truth threatens to destroy his career, his family, and possibly his sanity. ‘In the Shadow of the Moon’ is a genre-blending psychological thriller that examines the power of time, and how its passing can either bring us together or tear us apart.”

Holbrook is well-known to Netflix audiences from his role in “Narcos,” in which he plays Steve Murphy, an American DEA agent tracking Pablo Escobar. Since “Dexter” went off the air in 2013, Hall starred in Mickle’s critically-acclaimed “Cold in July” opposite the late great Sam Shepard.

“In the Shadow of the Moon” also stars Bokeem Woodbine (“Spiderman: Homecoming,” “Fargo”), and Cleopatra Coleman (“The Last Man on Earth”). The script was written by Geoffrey Tock (“Limitless” and Gregory Weidman (“Limitless,” “Zoo”).

A longtime fixture on the independent film scene with a proclivity for dark and bloody genre films with intense horror tropes, Mickle wrote and directed the mutant rat film “Mulberry Street” (2006), the celebrated cannibal movie “We Are What We Are” (2010), and the vampire indie “Stake Land” (2013). He also co-created (with Nick Damici) SundanceTV’s darkly comic neo-noir series “Hap and Leonard,” starring Michael Kenneth Williams.

Netflix will release “In the Shadow of the Moon” on September 27. Check out the (stress-inducing!) trailer below.

