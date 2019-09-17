‘In the Tall Grass’ Trailer: Patrick Wilson in Netflix’s Stephen King Thriller Adds to His Horror Bona Fides

"Cube" and "Splice" director Vincenzo Natali presents a chilling adaptation of one of King's lesser-known short stories.

Stephen King’s very good year is still in full swing. The master of horror’s oeuvre has been mined for countless screen adaptations over the years, to varying degrees of success. But these days, with horror more popular than ever, anything with King’s name on it is the closest thing to a surefire success Hollywood has. This month saw the release of “It: Chapter Two,” the sequel to last year’s surprise blockbuster “It.” November brings rising horror star Mike Flanagan’s “Doctor Sleep,” a sequel to “The Shining” which pulls from the eponymous 2013 King novel and sets Ewan McGregor as a grown-up Danny Torrance.

Smack in the middle of the two major theatrical releases, Netflix will premiere “In the Tall Grass,” based on a lesser-known novella written by King and Joe Hill. The newly released first trailer promises a setup ripe with tension as well as strong performances from its small ensemble cast.

The official synopsis reads: “When siblings Becky and Cal hear the cries of a young boy lost within a field of tall grass, they venture in to rescue him, only to become ensnared themselves by a sinister force that quickly disorients and separates them. Cut off from the world and unable to escape the field’s tightening grip, they soon discover that the only thing worse than getting lost is being found.”

“In the Tall Grass” stars Patrick Wilson as a concerned father looking for his daughter. Since his breakout role in HBO’s 2003 “Angels in America” adaptation, Wilson has appeared in a wide range of projects, from “The Phantom of the Opera” to Noah Hawley’s “Fargo” TV series to “Young Adult.” But he’s got significant horror bona fides as well, having starred in both “The Conjuring” films and three “Insidious” movies. He will also appear in “The Conjuring 3,” currently in post-production.

In addition to Wilson, “In the Tall Grass” stars Harrison Gilbertson, Laysia De Oliveria, Avery Whitted, Will Bule Jr., and Rachel Wilson.

“In the Tall Grass” was directed by Vincenzo Natali, who began his career with cult sci-fi/horror “Cube” (1997). After a string of horror features, Natali became a prolific TV director specializing in genre, contributing to such shows as “Hannibal,” “Luke Cage,” and “Westworld.”

Netflix will release “In the Tall Grass” on October 4. Check out the trailer (including Wilson rocking a pink polo shirt like no one else could) below.

Popular on Indiewire

Sign Up: Stay on top of the latest breaking film and TV news! Sign up for our Email Newsletters here.