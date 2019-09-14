Kevin Feige Reveals Never-Before-Seen ‘Iron Man’ Post-Credits Sequence Packed With MCU References

Samuel L. Jackson's Nick Fury references Spider-Man, the Hulk, and the X-Men in this newly unveiled clip.

Hold everything. At this weekend’s 45th-annual Saturn Awards, Marvel Studios head Kevin Feige pulled back the curtain on a never-before-seen post-credits sequence from the 2008 original “Iron Man.”

The clip, shown below, features Marvel Cinematic Universe MVP Nick Fury (played by Samuel L. Jackson), who says “As if gamma accidents, radioactive bug bites, and assorted mutants weren’t enough, I have to deal with a spoiled brat who doesn’t play well with others and wants to keep all his toys to himself.” He’s talking about the Hulk, Spider-Man, and very likely, the X-Men, in that order. With Disney buying 20th Century Fox, which has the rights to the X-Men, this could be an early indicator of intentions. Naturally, the spoiled brat is Tony Stark, a.k.a. Iron Man, played by Robert Downey, Jr. in the film and its subsequent sequels. (“Iron Man” also starred Gwyneth Paltrow, but she may not remember it.)

Feige was on hand at the Saturn Awards to receive the inaugural Stan Lee World Builder Award, in celebration of the cinematic worlds he has built.

The clip, with all its Marvel Cinematic Universe references, presages movies that didn’t exist even as an idea at the time. The clip will be one of the many special features on the upcoming “Infinity Saga” DVD box set, which is expected to encompass all of the “Avengers” movies leading up to this year’s box-office smash “Endgame.”

Recently, the Marvel Cinematic Universe courted the flames of controversy when Spider-Man got ousted from the MCU after Disney and Sony failed to broker a deal that would keep the webslinger within their confines. But Feige and his Marvel Studios are plunging ahead with enough MCU titles to make your head spin, from “Black Widow” to “The Eternals,” “Shang-Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings,” and “Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness” to “Thor: Love and Thunder” and, of course, “Black Panther II.” All are slated for release over the next few years.

The Saturn Awards, which honored Feige this weekend, are presented annually by the Academy of Science Fiction, Fantasy and Horror Films to standout work in genre filmmaking.

