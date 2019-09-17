Jamie Lee Curtis Says Next ‘Halloween’ Films Will Dig Deeper Into Laurie’s Trauma

"The ass-kicking part is the fan-favorite part, but from my standpoint, I didn’t go into it because I got to kick Michael’s bottom," Curtis said.

Though masked killer Michael Myers will be sitting out this October 31, next year we’ll be getting “Halloween Kills” in the fall, followed by “Halloween Ends” in 2021. In a recent conversation with Collider, franchise star Jamie Lee Curtis, who will reprise her iconic role of Laurie Strode, spoke about what we can expect from the upcoming films, directed by David Gordon Green (his last, according to the filmmaker).

“The ass-kicking part is the fan-favorite part, but from my standpoint, I didn’t go into it because I got to kick Michael’s bottom. I was particularly drawn because it was a movie about trauma,” said Curtis. “We have horror movies that are horrific and we have these horrific events take place, but we leave the movie theater and then we complain that the dishwasher doesn’t work. The trauma that occurs for these character for forty years, I felt was very important that David understood that and was really giving Laurie great honor to acknowledge that her experience of her life was very challenged.”

The most recent film had Michael Myers seeming to survive a house fire at the hands of Strode. Green and screenwriter Danny McBride’s “Halloween” — co-written by Jeff Fradley — brought Michael Myers back into the good graces of both critics and audiences in 2018, earning positive reviews and racking in a scary-good $255 million globally off a $10 million budget. This 2018 version served as a direct sequel to John Carpenter’s 1978 classic, ignoring the many sequels and remakes in between.

Curtis went on to say that she will, indeed, kick Myers’ ass. “You realize that it, in fact, was all like a spider’s web, but in order to go to the spider’s web, you also had to see the fragile person. And I was grateful that that was the angle. I think that if from the opening section I was kicking butt, it wouldn’t have had the emotional reaction that people actually had,” the actress said.

Curtis said that Anthony Michael Hall and Kyle Richards will both be reprising fan-favorite roles. “What I love that David and Danny and company did is they connected the dots for 40 years,” she said. “Now they’re going back to really unpack the first movie, bringing back all those characters whose lives were affected by what happened in 1978.”

Series maestro John Carpenter recently said that these upcoming “Halloween” films probably won’t be the last, even if they do finally put an end to the Laurie Strode/Michael Myers story.

Popular on Indiewire

Sign Up: Stay on top of the latest breaking film and TV news! Sign up for our Email Newsletters here.