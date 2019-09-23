Jodie Comer Wins Emmy for Best Actress in Drama Series for ‘Killing Eve’

This is Comer's first Emmy win and first nomination.

Surprise! Jodie Comer took home the top prize for a TV actress tonight. Her win for Outstanding Lead Actress in a Drama Series for her turn in “Killing Eve” as cunning assassin Villanelle is not only her first Primetime Emmy win ever, but the actress’ first nomination as well. The BBC America series, which was up for nine Emmy Awards this year, was renewed for a third season this past April.

Jodie Comer bested her co-lead Sandra Oh, who was also up for Outstanding Lead Actress for “Killing Eve.” Comer also topped a superb lineup of nominated talent: Emilia Clarke (“Game of Thrones”), Laura Linney (“Ozark”), Mandy Moore (“This Is Us”), Robin Wright (“House of Cards”), and Viola Davis (“How to Get Away With Murder”).

In “Killing Eve,” Comer plays the wicked killing machine whose life inextricably becomes entangled with that of Oh’s Eve. Tonight, Sandra Oh was also up for Outstanding Variety Special for the 76th Golden Globe Awards, which she co-hosted, as well as Outstanding Drama Series as a producer on “Killing Eve” and Outstanding Guest Actress in a Comedy Series for her hilarious appearance as a host on an episode of this season’s “Saturday Night Live.”

UK-born actress Comer was previously seen in the series “Doctor Foster: A Woman Scorned,” “The White Princess,” “Thirteen,” and “Rillington Place,” as well as the film “England Is Mine.” IndieWire spoke with Comer earlier this awards season in an interview. “There are these characteristics — the lack of remorse, the lack of humanity in her,” said Comer of her twisted character on the series. “But I think the biggest thing that she wants is connection. She thinks she knows what love is and what feelings are.”

Take a look at all the winners so far at tonight’s awards ceremony in our updating list here, as well as all the glam looks from the red carpet, which was actually purple. It’s been a night of surprises so far, with Amazon’s sleeper comedy hit “Fleabag” sneaking in to pick up three key awards, and Julia Garner snagging Outstanding Supporting Actress in a Drama Series for “Ozark.”

