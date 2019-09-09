Jon Favreau Wants to Direct an Episode of ‘The Mandalorian’ Season 2

Although another season of the upcoming Disney+ series has not been officially announced, the show's team is already making plans for new episodes.

Season 1 of “The Mandalorian” is still a few months away, but showrunner Jon Favreau is already making plans for the second season of the highly-anticipated Disney+ series.

Those plans include Favreau stepping into the director’s chair for one of the episodes in Season 2, according to a new report by Entertainment Weekly. Favreau, who is serving as the showrunner for Season 1 of “The Mandalorian,” told the publication that directing “The Lion King” kept him away from directing an episode of the upcoming Star Wars show.

Although a second season of “The Mandalorian” has not been officially announced, much like the odds of successfully navigating an asteroid field, the odds that the series won’t get renewed are 3,720 to 1. The live-action television show—a first for the Star Wars franchise—will be the flagship launch series for Disney+, Disney’s upcoming SVOD streaming service.

The series follows Pedro Pascal as the title character, a gun-toting bounty hunter in the vein of Boba Fett. Set in the period between “Return of the Jedi” and “The Force Awakens,” “The Mandalorian” looks like it will offer a darker take on the Star Wars mythos. Although the Galactic Empire has fallen, the series’ gritty trailer suggests that plenty of danger is still lurking in the galaxy’s lawless Outer Rim.

With a reported $10 million budget, “The Mandalorian” looks to deliver a star-studded story with truly cinematic visuals to help Disney+ hit the crowded streaming market on a high note. Additional Season 1 talent includes Giancarlo Esposito as Moff Gideon, Gina Carano as mercenary Cara Dune, Carl Weathers as bounty hunter guild leader Greef Carga, and Taika Waititi as the assassin droid IG-11.

Waititi also directed the show’s season finale, while Star Wars television veteran Dave Filoni (“Star Wars: The Clone Wars,” Star Wars Rebels”) directed two episodes.

Beyond “The Lion King,” Favreau has had a hand in several of the most successful films in recent memory. He directed “Iron Man,” which kickstarted the Marvel Cinematic Universe, and also served as executive producer on the four “Avengers” films. Favreau also directed the acclaimed 2016 adaption of “The Jungle Book.”

“The Mandalorian” will launch with Disney+ on November 12. The service, which will also be home to a variety of Marvel, Pixar, and Disney films and television shows, will cost $6.99 per month. A Disney+ subscription can also be bundled with ESPN+ and the ad-supported version of Hulu for $12.99 per month.

Sign Up: Stay on top of the latest breaking film and TV news! Sign up for our Email Newsletters here.