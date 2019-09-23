Jonathan Banks Set for ‘Breaking Bad’ Movie, Which Opens the Door for Walter White’s Return

Jonathan Banks made the jump from "Breaking Bad" to "Better Call Saul," and now he's set to appear in "El Camino: A Breaking Bad Movie."

“Breaking Bad” stole some of the attention away from the 71st Emmy Awards by launching the first official trailer for the upcoming “El Camino,” a feature film centered around Jesse Pinkman (Aaron Paul) in the aftermath of the “Breaking Bad” series finale. Netflix has been extremely tight-lipped about plot spoilers for “El Camino: A Breaking Bad Movie,” but Jonathan Banks let it slip on the Emmys red carpet that he will be making an appearance in the film as his fan favorite character Mike Ehrmantraut. Banks first played Mike on “Breaking Bad” before making the jump to prequel series “Better Call Saul.”

Banks was asked by ET Canada about whether he is involved in “El Camino,” to which the actor responded, “Yes. They’ll hit me in the head for saying this, but yes. Why not? None of those guys hit very hard anyway.”

The official synopsis for “El Camino” reads: “In the wake of his dramatic escape from captivity, Jesse must come to terms with his past in order to forge some kind of future.” Netflix’s log-line sets up “El Camino” as a sequel to “Breaking Bad” (Jesse was last seen escaping captivity), but Banks appearing in the movie confirms there will be flashbacks and thus opens the door for the return of “Breaking Bad” characters who have died. Mike was killed during the fifth and final season after being shot by Walter White (Bryan Cranston).

Related 'El Camino: A Breaking Bad Movie' Trailer: Jesse Pinkman Must Escape Hell All Over Again

Netflix Sets 'Breaking Bad' Movie Theatrical Release for One Weekend Only

Rumor has had it since January 2019 that the “Breaking Bad” movie would see the return of dead characters in flashback roles. An alleged casting list for “El Camino” floated around the internet and included names such as Cranston (Walt seemingly died at in the series finale) and Krysten Ritter, who starred as Jesse’s girlfriend Jane in Season 2. Jane died from an overdose that could’ve been prevented by Walter. Jesse found out about Walter watching Jane die in the fifth season.

With Jonathan Banks returning, there’s no shortage of potential characters who could also pop up in flashbacks. Series creator and “El Camino” writer-director Vince Gilligan has teased that nearly a dozen familiar “Breaking Bad” faces will pop up in the upcoming feature. Two characters confirmed to appear in “El Camino” are Jesse’s friends Skinny Pete (Charles Baker) and Badger (Matt L. Jones). “El Camino” launches October 11 on Netflix and in select theaters.

Popular on Indiewire

Sign Up: Stay on top of the latest breaking film and TV news! Sign up for our Email Newsletters here.