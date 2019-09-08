×
‘Knives Out’ First Reactions: TIFF Goes Wild for Rian Johnson’s Murder Mystery

Johnson's Agatha Christie-inspired whodunnit "Knives Out" just made its world premiere at the Toronto Film Festival. Here are the first reactions.

Rian Johnson’s Agatha Christie-inspired whodunnit “Knives Out” just made its world premiere at the Toronto Film Festival, and fest-goers are eating up this tale of rich people gone murderously insane. Opening November 27 from Lionsgate, “Knives Out” is written and directed by Johnson, last seen behind the camera on “Star Wars: The Last Jedi,” marking a return to original form. The film boasts an embarrassingly rich top-drawer cast, including Daniel Craig, Chris Evans, Ana de Armas, Jamie Lee Curtis, Toni Collette, Don Johnson, Michael Shannon, Lakeith Stanfield, Katherine Langford, Jaeden Martell, and Christopher Plummer.

IndieWire critic David Ehrlich similarly gushed over the film in his review. “Rian Johnson’s ‘Knives Out’ — a crackling, devious, and hugely satisfying old-school whodunnit with a modern twist — wants you to know that it takes place in the world of today. In fact, it wants you to know that it wants you to know. Hardly a minute goes by without some reference to the here and now of it all. When legendary crime novelist Harlan Thrombey (Christopher Plummer) is found dead the morning after his 85th birthday, it’s as if the past dies with him and the present comes rushing in to replace it, eager to claim the inheritance to which it always felt entitled.”

Below, IndieWire has rounded up hot takes on the film out of TIFF.

 

