Kristen Stewart Was Told She ‘Might Get Marvel Movie’ If She Hides Sexuality

“I don’t want to work with people like that,” Stewart says about the industry trying to control her persona.

Kristen Stewart drops a surprising revelation in her new Harpar’s Bazaar cover story while discussing the pressures Hollywood executives have tried to put on her when it comes to her sexuality. “I’ve fully been told, ‘If you just like do yourself a favor and don’t go out holding your girlfriend’s hand in public, you might get a Marvel movie,’” the actress said. “I don’t want to work with people like that.”

Stewart has become one of the most prolific queer actresses in the industry and refuses to label herself as lesbian or bisexual. The actress said she got more comfortable opening up to the media about her sexuality and going out freely with girlfriends once she realized that keeping her life so protected was ruining her life.

“I think I just wanted to enjoy my life,” Stewart said. “And that took precedence over protecting my life, because in protecting it, I was ruining it. Like what, you can’t go outside with who you’re with? You can’t talk about it in an interview? I was informed by an old school mentality, which is – you want to preserve your career and your success and your productivity, and there are people in the world who don’t like you, and they don’t like that you date girls, and they don’t like that you don’t identify as a quote unquote ‘lesbian,’ but you also don’t identify as a quote unquote ‘heterosexual,’ And people like to know stuff, so what the fuck are you?’”

Stewart said that she has only gotten more comfortable with the media after learning to let go of protecting her sexuality. “I used to sit in interviews and go, ‘God, I wonder what they’re going to ask me,’ but now — literally — you can ask me anything,” she said. Stewart realizes that her openness has invited questions about her sexuality in every press interview, but she remains enthusiastic about it.

“I just think we’re all kind of getting to a place where – I don’t know, evolution’s a weird thing – we’re all becoming incredibly ambiguous,” Stewart said. “And it’s this really gorgeous thing.”

Stewart recently attended the Venice Film Festival for the world premiere of “Seberg,” in which she stars as “Breathless” actress and French New Wave icon Jean Seberg. The Amazon Studios film premiered out of competition but does not have a U.S. release date. Stewart’s next film project, “Charlie’s Angels,” opens November 15 from Sony.

